Fans React After Jenelle Evans’ Son Kaiser Calls 911 as a Prank: ‘Not A Cute Story’

“Teen Mom” fans were not amused when Barbara Evans told a story about her grandson, Kaiser Griffith, calling 911. Barbara told the story on the November 15 episode of “Girls’ Night In,” which she was watching with Farrah Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen.

Babs and Deb were watching a scene with Mackenzie McKee from “Teen Mom OG.” She was talking to her sister about behavior with her youngest son, Broncs, who has been misbehaving. She thought about getting a parent coordinator to the house so someone could help her.

Babs was inspired to tell a story of her own.

“The other day, last week, Jenelle says to me, ‘Guess what Kaiser did?’ I said, ‘What?’ She said, ‘He called 911 and then they answered the phone,” she said, asking Deb is she could “guess” what Kaiser said.

“You know what he said?” Babs continued. “He said, ‘Go suck my d***.'”

They both erupted into laughter and the segment with Mackenzie continued to play on Girls’ Night In. But fans on Reddit were stuck on the moment.

Babs revealed she was coming back to MTV for “Girls’ Night In” in October.

“Since you seen me last, I’m retired, still taking care of Jace. He’s thirteen now,” she told the cameras. “Spend a lot of days at the beach. Probably every day, do what I want. Drink wine when I want.”

Barbara has had custody of Jace — her daughter Jenelle’s eldest son — since he was a baby. She went on to welcome 8-year-old Kaiser with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith. Jenelle shares her third child, 5-year-old Ensley, with her husband, David Eason.

Fans on Reddit Didn’t Think the Story Was Cute

Two posts were created on the social media forum: One by someone who explained what happened, and another person who obtained a clip from “Girls’ Night In.”

The first post garnered hundreds of upvotes in a matter of hours.

The original poster feared Kaiser learned the behavior from Jenelle Evans’ husband. “That is 100% behavior that he’s witnessed from David, without a doubt,” they said. “It just made me sad, that’s not a cute story and Barb was laughing while telling it.”

Others were worried about how Jenelle was going to react to her mom telling the story. “Jenelle is going to be furious that her mom said that on tv. Everything is fine dude! My son is happy and healthy!” they wrote.

Jenelle Has Been Struggling With Her Health

Jenelle continues to hunt for answers about her health after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia in March. The former “Teen Mom” star said she had four biopsies done on her lungs and is close to getting a diagnosis. She’s just waiting on the results from her blood tests before she gets her answer.

In the meantime, Jenelle was given an inhaler to help her breathe.

She showed herself putting it together in a TikTok video, which she paired with quirky music.

“Hopefully some of my mucus production is cut down,” Jenelle wrote as the caption.

The video concludes with Jenelle taking a puff from the inhaler and writing, “let’s figure this out.”