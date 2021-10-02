Jenelle Evans Exposes New Details About ‘Teen Mom’ Retreat

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans dished about the “drama” surrounding the “retreat” spinoff once she found out she was being excluded.

Evans discovered she was excluded from the special in the middle of making a vlog for her YouTube channel and burst into tears. At the end of the video — and after getting in a car accident — Evans said she was “hurt” “Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham was invited.

Evans accused MTV of orchestrating a “complete set up” so everyone involved would fight. “What’s the whole point in this trip? You literally invited everyone there to argue,” she said. “You have the producers of ‘Jersey Shore’ creating this and it’s just sad to watch.”

“I’m glad I’m not involved. I’m glad they made the decision for me cause it wouldn’t have been good for me. And if anything were to have gone down I would have flipped out because they know not to f*** with me,” she continued. “In the past, I’d just stand up for myself and they don’t like that.”

Evans surmised she wasn’t asked to participate in the special because she wanted her husband, David Eason, to come along. Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Eason had been released from the show the year before after writing offensive tweets.

She was replaced by “Young & Pregnant” star Jade Cline, who was one of the people asked to join the treat. Other people involved in the special, according to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, are MTV stars like Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Brittany DeJesus, Ashley Jones and Farrah Abraham.

The spinoff was described as a “disaster.”

“This entire spin-off is a complete clusterf***,” a source told The Ashley. “Everyone is mad, everything is super-unorganized and some of the cast feels really betrayed over them bringing Farrah in. They were worried Jenelle was coming too. This is turning into a disaster.”

Evans said her feelings were hurt that she doesn’t get along with the cast member and that she wasn’t allowed to come to the retreat.

“I probably would have been quiet the whole time. I probably would have been the mediator, actually, believe it or not,” she said. “I think the plan for this ‘Teen Mom’ special was complete set up for all the girls involved.”

Evans heard a rumor that some of the girls “refused” to film if she was participating. “I don’t know what their intentions were but all that I know is that my feelings are hurt,” she said. “I felt like this would be a good opportunity to show a different side to my personality and not be so uptight and just have fun.”

Evans Blasted Her Former Costars

While Evans seemed to flip-flop about whether or not she wanted to attend the special, she didn’t have kind words for her former co-stars.

“What I’ve dealt with in the past — with petty little b****** from the show — it’s hard for me to make friends,” she said. “It’s hard for me to trust people. I have trust issues.”

“I feel kinda used by everyone right now,” Evans added at the end of her video. “That’s all the tea for now.”

