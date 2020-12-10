Jenelle Evans Responds After She’s Accused of Stealing Dog

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans sounded off after she was accused of stealing a pregnant pit bull. The former MTV star denied taking the animal and said police never came to her North Carolina home to investigate, even though some concerned followers called authorities after she started posting updates about the dog, who gave birth to nine puppies under Evans’ watch.

“No cops have been to my house and I doubt they will come if they are called,” she told E! News on December 9, even though she previously posted a Facebook status that said police had been contacted.

“The police are 45 minutes from my house so they aren’t coming out here for rumors,” she continued. “They are used to that when it comes to me, unfortunately.”

Evans Said the Dog Was Left Out in the Cold

The way Jenelle told the story, she saved the pregnant pit bull after she found her in chained up in the cold. She made the confession after some people accused her of stealing the dog.

“Wow, now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pit bull having puppies,'” she wrote on December 6. “I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her. Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35-degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then. Don’t leave your animals out in the freezing weather.”

Evans continued to talk about the incident on Twitter, saying people were starting drama for no reason. “Funny I delete the Reddit app and I literally have people messaging me telling me how they are brewing up some drama purposefully about this entire dog situation. The internet is literally insane sometimes,” she tweeted. “The devil shows up at the most unexpected times.”

The Dog Was Reconnected With Her Owner

The dog, whose name might be Brownie, was reconnected with her owner.

“Yup… we found the other dog’s owner and they picked the dog up,” he tweeted. “I don’t share EVERY detail of my life anymore.”

Earlier, Evans had corresponded with someone who might have known the dog’s true owner. The person said the Teen Mom 2 alum did not “find” the dog like she claimed, however, Evans accused the netizen of being a “troll.”

“This is not what happened and you know it we have heard from numerous people that she was found running around after getting out of a yard we would never chain our dog outside,” the person wrote. “If you found our dog chained outside did you take her to a vet to get scanned? she’s microchipped.”

“My damn sister just happened to see you post my dog yesterday,” they added. “We have been searching everywhere for Brownie since November 1.”

The person also threatened Evans. “Take my goddamn dog to get scanned so I can have my dog back,” they wrote. “You can have whatever puppy you want when she’s done and ready. I ain’t the one you hillbilly hoebag I AINT THE ONE.”

The netizen didn’t provide an update after Evans claimed the owner and dog were reunited.

