Jenelle Evans Admits ‘This Is Scary’ & Fans Criticize It’s ‘Not Safe at All’

Over the weekend, “Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans took to social media to showcase a family activity, and fans had a lot to say about it. Evans regularly shares updates on her life that prompt pushback from fans and this one was no exception. She received positive support from many “Teen Mom” fans, but it was definitely a mixed bag in terms of responses.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenelle Evans’ Stepdaughter Was Behind the Wheel

A TikTok post from Evans revealed she was in a vehicle, but she was not the one driving. In this case, her husband, David Eason, was not driving either. Instead, Evans’ stepdaughter Maryssa was behind the wheel. “POV: Your step-daughter is driving everyone, you’re in the back,” the “Teen Mom” star added over the video in text. In the caption, she wrote, “This is scary,” along with a laugh-crying emoji. She also added a hashtag signaling her stepdaughter was a “First Time Driver.”

Evans filmed the short video from the third row of what appeared to be a family minivan. In the two seats in front of her sat her two youngest kids, Ensley and Kaiser, and they seemed to be talking about Christmas presents. Eason’s daughter Maryssa was driving, although Evans’ video did not show much of her. The teen’s right hand could be seen holding onto the steering wheel steadily, and her father was sitting in the front passenger seat keeping a close eye on her progress.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Had Plenty to Say About Evans’ Outing

Over the course of a couple of days, Evans’ TikTok video was viewed nearly 235,000 times. It also was “liked” more than 21,000 times, and almost 300 people commented on it. Most of the “Teen Mom” fans who commented on the TikTok post were supportive, and quite a few admitted they could not believe Maryssa was already grown up enough to drive now. More than a few people pointed out that Ensley is essentially the “Teen Mom” star’s twin and looks just like her.

“OMG!!! RYSSA!!! How are you so calm???” one person questioned.

“Love this. You guys are great parents. Love to see this side of you guys just living life and being the best you can be for them sweet faces,” added someone else.

“What a wholesome moment. This is such a beautiful family moment,” another supporter noted.

Not everybody who commented was gushing over Evans and her “scary” adventure though. One person questioned whether other kids could be in the car when a newly permitted teen is driving.

“They’re not allowed in the car in any state when someone has a permit. What they’re doing is illegal. Shocker I know,” replied one critic.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety website lists several restrictions for those holding a Level 1 Limited Learner’s Permit, like Maryssa would seemingly have at this point. However, there is nothing listed requiring that no other children can be in the car. There are limited hours when a teen can drive at that stage, and a licensed parent or guardian must supervise in the front seat. In addition, everyone in the vehicle needs to “use seatbelts or child safety restraints.”

Whether it is legal or not to have Kaiser and Ensley in the car, the situation did worry some “Teen Mom” fans. “Not safe at all and just plain dumb,” read one comment, and several other show fans concurred.