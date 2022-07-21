Jenelle Evans Teases Hair Transformation & Embraces ‘Bad Bish Status’

“Teen Mom” star Jenelle Evans recently decided it was time for a change, and she teased her fans on social media before taking the plunge. She posted her lead-up, and the results, on both her TikTok and Instagram pages and she received a big reaction from her followers.

Evans Decided Her Hair Needed Some Love

In the caption of her Instagram post, Evans explained, “FIRST FULL HAIRCUT AND DYE IN 3 years!” She tagged the pages for what appeared to be her stylist and salon and credited them for bringing her back to “Bad Bish Status.” The video Evans uploaded incorporated a portion of the Kelis song “Milkshake,” and the “Teen Mom” stars showed her pre-transformation look. She did not leave everybody hanging, though, as Evans ended the video with a glimpse of her fresh style.

The video initially showed Evans makeup-free, and she wore her glasses. Her dark hair had a center part and the “Teen Mom” star’s very long, wavy locks hung down over her chest. She lip-synced a few lines of the song and incorporated a few camera tricks before shifting to showcase the final results after she had been to the salon.

Fans Loved the End Result

Ultimately, Evans chose not to change her look so significantly that she looked unrecognizable. She kept a fair amount of length, although she clearly let her stylist chop off quite a bit, and she added highlights to add depth to her natural color. The “Teen Mom” star’s “after” portion of the video not only showed off her new hairstyle, but it also had a bold, colorful background and Evans wore makeup to enhance the degree of transformation in her before and after looks.

Evans’ hair was blown out and her fresh tresses tumbled over her shoulders in waves that showed off red and blonde tints incorporated to lighten the overall tone of her hair. Fans flooded Evans’ comments section with fire emoji and plenty of comments gushing over how fabulous she looked. “Omg I love it!!! So beautiful!!” one fan noted. Another fan wrote, “Absolutely Beautiful, That color really looks good on you!!!”

On her TikTok post showing off the new look, Evans noted she had side bangs with this new style. However, she explained, “they are blended into the curls at the moment.” She also promised there were several additional hair videos coming at some point. “You woke up & chose to be main character energy. I fully support this,” a fan commented, and another declared Evans was “HAIR GOALS.”

Although the “Teen Mom” star’s hair may have looked plain and in serious need of an update at the beginning of her transformation video, she recently received compliments on it. In April, Evans shared a different video on Instagram where her hair was quite long and dark, albeit styled. “Is this your real hair? No biggie if it’s not, it’s just amazingggg!! Love this on you,” a fan had commented. “Obsessed with your hairrr!” another supporter wrote of Evans’ previous look. “Teen Mom” fans may have liked Evans’ hair long and dark, but her fresh new look certainly was an immediate hit with many of her social media followers.