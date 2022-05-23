Fans Uncover Jenelle Evans’ Supposed Text About Barbara

“Teen Mom 2” alum star Jenelle Evans shared “cute” messages sent by her husband, David Eason, but some fans noticed that one of the texts might have been about her mom, Barbara Evans.

Evans, 30, posted a TikTok video about the “cute texts my hubby sends me…” They said things like, “This is the wrong screen protector” and “wtf.” The message that fans especially took note of was the one that read, “Is not your fault she’s not on time.”

“I know the on-time one has to be about barb😭,” read the comment. Evans responded to the message, adding three laughing face emojis.

“had to find a way to throw drama in about barb,” one person wrote.

“okay but we all know that last text was about barb 💀💀,” a third person added.

Aside from the emojis, Evans didn’t confirm if the text message was about her mom running late.

Evans was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019 after her husband shot and killed their dog, Nugget. Rumors started to swirl that Evans would return to the series after she attended a party thrown by her co-star, Briana DeJesus, and MTV’s cameras appeared to be there.

Evans Still Wants Custody of Jace

Barbara Evans, 69, had had primary custody of Jace Evans since 2010 when the former “Teen Mom 2” star signed her rights over. Jace was 1 at the time. Throughout the years the Evans women have feuded on and off, with Evans vowing to regain her rights.

Evans confirmed to E! News in May that she was going to continue to fight to have more time with her son.

“If we end up going to trial, I’m going to ask for full [custody] completely,” Evans told E! News. “I’m still trying to work it out civilly.”

“I get him every other weekend,” she continued. “If she wants to compromise, I’ll switch roles and have him during the week and she can have him every other weekend instead.”

Evans has been trying to work out an agreement with her mom but they haven’t been getting anywhere. “She tries to avoid the topic and she’s just, I don’t know, I don’t know what it is,” Evans told E! News. “Maybe she’s too attached. But she also needs to realize that I’m her daughter and I deserve my son.”

Jace, 13, is the son Evans welcomed with her high school boyfriend, Andrew Lewis. She had her second son, 7-year-old Kaiser, with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith; and she shares her 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, with Eason.

Evans Claimed Jace Was Acting Up With Barbara

During a May 2021 interview with The Sun, Evans claimed that Jace was behaving poorly at his grandmother’s house but didn’t act that way when he was with her family.

“I will say that Jace wasn’t on his best behavior at my mom’s house, and that’s one of my big concerns right now, his behavior is just bad,” Evans said.

“They’re both toxic to each other – both Jace and my mom – no matter how much they want to say they’re not. They are,” Evans claimed in a January 2021 YouTube video. “Some of it was public … how there are holes in my mom’s walls, but it’s 10 times worse than that.”