Jenelle Evans Shades Declining ‘Teen Mom’ Ratings

Jenelle Evans recently addressed her departure from the “Teen Mom” franchise and revealed if she would ever return to the show.

According to Monsters & Critics, Evans responded to a fan on Instagram who wrote, “come back to Teen Mom.”

“No, no, no, lol sorry,” she replied, “Maybe something else one day?”

The same fan asked Evans if she thinks it’s “funny” that “Teen Mom” viewership has declined in recent years in a separate comment.

“Do you think it’s funny teen mom is dying after you left? Cause I do,” the fan wrote, to which Evans replied, “couldn’t go any better.” She included the laughing-crying emoji and the thumbs-up emoji.

Why Jenelle Evans Left MTV

Evans made her MTV debut on the hit-show “16 and Pregnant” in 2010. She later starred in “Teen Mom 2,” a spinoff show that followed four moms from “16 and Pregnant” as they wrestled with young motherhood and adjusting to life after pregnancy.

Evans appeared on the show for almost a decade before she was let go from the network. According to Us Weekly, the “16 and Pregnant” alum was fired after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed Jenelle’s dog.

MTV cut ties with Eason the year prior after he posted homophobic statements on social media, Us Weekly reported.

Evans opened up about her “Teen Mom” firing in a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly. She told the publication that the firing came as a shock.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” she told the outlet. “I was upset, I’m still upset, but this is a new chapter for me and my family.”

She went on to say that she harbors no hard feelings towards the network, telling Us Weekly, “it’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”

Since then, Evans has kept busy. She regularly shares content on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, so fans can still keep up with the former reality star’s life.

Jenelle Evans Shares Photo With Jace

Evans recently shared a new photo of her son Jace, 12, on Instagram. In the May 2 post, Evans and Jace appear side by side, smiling at the camera. Evans is wearing an Adidas baseball cap, sunglasses, and a grey tank top, while Jace is wearing his soccer uniform.

“It’s officially #SoccerSeason ⚽️☀️,” she captioned the post.

“Teen Mom” fans couldn’t get over how much Jace has grown and took to the comment section to share their astonishment.

“I cant believe that’s Jace he is so grown up and tall like what is happening right now lol,” one fan wrote.

“Waitttt when did he get this big 😩,” another Instagram user added.

“Gosh he has grown up so much 😮❤️,” a third user added.

Other “Teen Mom” fans commented on the resemblance between Evans and her son.

“Can’t get over how much he looks like you,” one user wrote.

“That is so your twin,” another fan wrote. “He got so big good luck [with] the season.

“Teen Mom 2” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV. You can also stream the new season on YouTube TV with a subscription plan.