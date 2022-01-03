‘Teen Mom’ Star Reveals Doctors ‘Recently Found’ a Tumor on Her Body

Jenelle Evans is opening up about the tumor on her body. In a TikTok, Evans told fans that along with the two tumors in her spine, doctors recently found one in her neck and it “hurts pretty bad.”

In the video, Evans said that she is prioritizing her health this year. She admitted that she feels as if she has lost her “spark” and “motivation” because of her health issues.

Evans followed the aforementioned video up with another, answering a fan’s question about whether the tumors are different from the cysts.

Evans replied, “Yes, they are different than the cysts I have.”

As for the measures doctors are taking to help Evans, she said they are “not sure what they’re doing about this yet, but I’ve just been in a lot of pain lately and my neck is just killing me.”

She added, “Sorry if my content hasn’t been the best lately but hopefully I feel better soon.”

Evans concluded by thanking fans for their support and prayers.

Jenelle Evans Posts Her MRI

Evans says she suffers from syringomyelia, per US Weekly, which, according to Mayo Clinic, is a fluid-filled cyst in his spinal cord. The website lists muscle weakness, loss of reflexes, headaches, stiffness, and pain as symptoms of the disorder.

In a separate TikTok post, which was added in a series of videos addressing her health, the “Teen Mom” star included a photo of her MRI.

“Here’s a photo of my thoracic spine,” she said. “Here’s a picture of my tumor, right there, and up there.”

In yet another TikTok in the series, Evans clapped back at a user who wrote, “I have a cyst on my brain. Actually a lot of people do. They call them ‘don’t bother me cysts’ because they are so common. Your absolutely fine.”

Evans sarcastically replied, “You know what, you’re so right. It doesn’t cause any issues until you’re paralyzed or you can’t hold your bowels anymore or you have left arm weakness like I do.”

She concluded, “Let’s not compare who’s worse than who here. This isn’t a competition.”

Evans Celebrates the New Year

On TikTok, Evans celebrated the new year with a dance.

The video received hate from TikTok users who were confused about how dancing could be healthy, given her current health conditions. One person wrote, “Glad you’re healed. It’s a miracle.”

On Reddit, Evans received even more flak from viewers. Someone wrote, “Whyyyyyy does she always do this a** shaking move?? WHY?! I need to know what goes through her mind when she does it.”

Another wrote, “She can’t dance, so she believes shaking her big butt will make us forget her lack of rhythm or general fluid movement. Just a theory.”

A handful also commented on her hair, writing, “I know she never will but Jenelle needs to just get rid of the extensions before her traction alopecia leaves her with nothing. At this point just take them off/out and make a video or podcast episode about it if you must (look at that, free content idea).”

Evans currently has 2.3 million followers on TikTok and her videos have been liked more than 32.7 million times.