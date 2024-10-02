Jenelle Evans Shares What Wasn’t Shown in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’

“Teen Mom” personality Jenelle Evans says she filmed scenes for the second season of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” which did not make it to air.

While filming a September 27 TikTok video, Evans replied to a fan who inquired if she would come back to the “Teen Mom” franchise after filming a few episodes of “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2, which premiered in May 2024. Evans said that she was unsure if she would be returning to the show.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” said Evans.

In addition, she said, “A lot of the stuff that [she and her family] filmed for last season did not come out in last season.” According to Evans, fans did not see her and her eldest son, Jace’s full conversation in season 2, episode 15. Evans said viewers would have had better insight into her relationship with her mother, Barbara Evans, who had custody of Jace until 2023, if the entire conversation was shown.

“Like a really important conversation with Jace. I know you guys saw like 30 seconds of it. But really, it was a lot longer than that. And a lot more in-depth than that. So I thought that would put more clarity to the situation with my mom and me and Jace. That horrible triangle we had going on,” said Evans in her TikTok video. “But they decided not to air it. Which, I don’t know, I thought that would be really important. Things aren’t filmed like they used to. And scenes aren’t as long as they used to be. So now, it’s kind of like there’s holes all over the storyline.”

Jenelle Evans & Jace Had a Conversation While Cameras Were Rolling

In season 2, episode 15, Evans had a conversation with her eldest child, fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, about her marriage to her now estranged husband, David Eason. Jace told his mother that he “feels safer” now that Evans and Eason have separated. TMZ reported that Eason was “accused of inflicting physical injury on Jace” in September 2023. According to The U.S. Sun, Eason “is facing felony battery by strangulation and a misdemeanor child abuse charge after the alleged attack on the teen last fall.”

During the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” episode, Evans apologized that her separation from Eason “didn’t happen sooner.”

In addition, she noted that she and her mother had a custody battle over Jace throughout his childhood.

“You know that I have made tons of mistakes all my life. But I just want you to realize my intentions were never bad. I always tried hard to fight for you. I just feel like you were robbed from me as a baby. And I don’t think it was fair,” said Evans to her son.

Jenelle Evans Spoke About Leaving David Eason

In “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” season 2, episode 3, Evans noted that she separated from Eason, the father of her daughter, Ensley, in February 2024. Evans stated that Jace said Eason “strangled” him after he was placed in a hospital after he “ran away” from home.

“Then Jace was not allowed to come home. There’s criminal charges against David for strangulation and child abuse. So then, I was like, ‘David, he’s coming home. And you’ve got to leave. I’m sorry,'” said Evans during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” episode. “This was all a blessing in disguise. Because it put a no-contact order between David and Jace.”

She also said she now has “full custody of Jace.”

Jenelle Evans Celebrated Her Son’s 15th Birthday

Evans celebrated her son’s 15th birthday in an August 2024 Instagram upload. The post featured pictures of the mother of three posing with her son.

“What is 15? Being 15 is riding 4 wheelers, building tents, ordering pizza with friends. Thats how @jace_vahn wanted his birthday! How did those years go by so quick? 🥹❤️🎉🎂 I’m the short one now! #HappyBirthday,” read the caption of the post.