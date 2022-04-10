Jenelle Evans Takes Action after Blocking Husband on Instagram

Jenelle Evans has unblocked her husband, David Eason, on social media.

Evans posted an Instagram Story on April 8, 2022, that showed Eason massaging his wife’s shoulders. Evans wrote on the video, “I unblocked him.”

The former reality star previously unfollowed her husband after TikTok drama between him and influencer Gabbie Egan surfaced and quickly escalated.

And Eason wasn’t afraid to share the news– on March 31, 2022,his TikTok bio was updated to read: “Jenelle Blocked me because I didn’t text her back.”

A Reddit user later posted a screenshot showing that Evans was no longer following her husband. The user wrote, “Trouble on The Land? Jenelle unfollowed David… classic first step in their spirals.”

One user commented, “Trouble in the swamp eh ?” Another chimed in, “It’s like a bad high school relationship, she won’t actually take action and leave him but she will unfollow him.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Eason Faced Backlash for His TikTok Comments about Olivia Aronson

In March 2022, Evans faced backlash after making transphobic comments about a trans woman, Olivia Aronson, who knows Evans’ former friend, Gabbie Egan.

In response to a TikTok in which Egan and Aronson held a trans pride flag and said, “F*** you, David Eason,” Eason uploaded a since-deleted TikTok in which he misgendered Aronson.

In the TikTok, Eason wrote, “This man dressed like a woman keeps tagging me talking s***. Then he has the nerve to tag me in a whole other video about how he ‘would never come to my page and dump on me.’ Like mf that’s what you just did! Your friend @bbyegan_ sent you here. Then you cry wolf when I point out straight facts! First you was laughing now you’re all mad… What happened to ‘get along and go with the flow?’” The post is no longer active.

Eason made sure to delete his transphobic TikTok, but not before Reddit users obtained one of the videos and posted it online.

In response to the above video, one user wrote, “Like this beautiful women doesn’t want to date you, she doesn’t work with you, you literally could just live life without interacting. But instead he feels so insecure that he does….this.”

Another added, “It’s just offensive and lame. I think he’s braindead.”

Eason Was Fired by MTV in 2018

In 2018, Eason was fired by MTV after posting a series of alleged homophobic tweets, according to People.

In a statement to the outlet, MTV shared: “David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

While Eason’s comments were immediately removed, screenshots of the former reality star’s tweets were uploaded to Twitter.

Evans later told TMZ, “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

She added, “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and Davids close friends. We attended Farrah’s birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left.”