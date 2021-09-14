Jenelle Evans Reveals Weight Loss Journey After Fat-Shaming

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans revealed that she has lost some weight amid rumors she was pregnant with her fourth child. Evans previously revealed she had her tubes tied, making another pregnancy unlikely. In a July post, the mother-of-three denied the pregnancy rumors, saying she was “just fat.”

Evans, 29, is enjoying her fitness journey. “Eating healthier lately!” she said on September 13, sharing three photos of her in a bikini. “Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out!”

Evans is open with fans about her various ailments, but healthy eating has impacted her positively. “Feeling great lately,” the North Carolina native added. “Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

Fans on Facebook praised her weight loss. “You look great!!! Go low carb and you will see the difference… It’s worth being healthy for our babies,” one viewer said.

“Girl you look amazing,” another said. “Don’t let the haters get you down.”

Evans Had Her Tubes Tied in 2019

The “Teen Mom 2” alum underwent tubal ligation because she “had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding,” Evans told Us Weekly in 2019.

“I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now,” the ex MTV star said. “[The doctor] told me my IUD made my lining very thin, which isn’t good.”

Evans, who said she was “very sick” while pregnant, shares her oldest son, 12-year-old Jace, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. She welcomed her middle child, 7-year-old Kaiser, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and is the mother to 4-year-old Ensley Jolie, who she is raising with husband David Eason.

Evans also had one of her ovaries removed and several cysts and polyps taken out. “I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done,” Evans told Us Weekly. “In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

Evans Embraces her Curves

The YouTube creator doesn’t let naysayers stop her from embracing her body. Evans revealed she has gained weight since she was on “Teen Mom 2,” but still wears a size six.

Evans once confessed she was “totally insecure” when she was thin.

“Back in 2015 I started gaining weight and also I was being cheated on,” she explained on TikTok in April 2021, sharing old pictures of herself. “And this is when I was feeling totally insecure and feeling like I needed to something about my body or I wouldn’t be loved.”

“So I started going to the gym. Like damn, I looked good… but was I happy? No. Was I trying to impress people? Yeah,” she added.

“Happy wife, happy life. Strut your stuff,” the former reality TV star told her followers. “Happier is better.”

Evans noted she became the happiest when she stopped living her life for other people and started living it for herself. “And no I’m not pregnant, just happy.”

