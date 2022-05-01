VIDEO: Jenelle Evans Reveals Weight Loss in New Post

“Teen Mom 2” alum Jenelle Evans shared with her fans that she lost some weight.

Evans, 30, made the proclamation under a new TikTok video, where she participated in a dance trend. “Had to see if I can still keep up 💃🏻 #Wop,” she captioned the post.

The “Teen Mom 2” alum interacted with her fans in the comments section below. “After a few drinks it becomes natural 😭😭,” one person wrote about Evans’ dance moves. “I know right?!! 😂,” she answered.

“A real moms body and there’s nothing wrong with it! 🥰,” a second fan said.

“Looking good. Defo lost weight ❤,” a third social media user noted. “Yes I didddd 😁,” the North Carolina native wrote back.

Evans didn’t share further information about her size.

In the past, the former MTV personality has clapped back at body shamers.

The mother-of-three said there was a time when she routinely went to the gym, but that didn’t bring her happiness.

“Trying to be conceited once again but you know what? When you start living for yourself, this is when you’ll be happy,” she said on TikTok in April 2021, per The Sun. “Happy wife, happy life. Strut your stuff. Happier is better, and no, I’m not pregnant – just happy.”

Evans Has Been Struggling With Her Health

For years Evans has complained about unexplained pain, but the mother-of-three was given a diagnosis in March 2022: fibromyalgia.

“For as long as I can remember, I would get extremely bad tension headaches and full body aches—like I had the flu, but was not sick,” Evans told E! News.

“My entire body gets in so much pain and sometimes I lay in bed and cry,” she added. “[For] a long time, no one believed my symptoms until I got a second opinion from a new neurologist recently.”

After her fibromyalgia diagnosis, Evans feared she might have myasthenia gravis.

“Since following up with my neurologist, their office has referred me to someone else who specializes in Myasthenia Gravis (a chronic autoimmune disorder similar to fibromyalgia) for a confirmed diagnosis,” Evans wrote on her website in a March 31 post.

“This new office will run more tests and one of them being another type of nerve study,” she added. “I have anxiety about all of this every day, and have been mentally and physically drained.”

Evans Is Closing Herself Off From People

In a reflective post shared on her website, Evans mused about the way her life has turned out.

At the beginning of her blog post, she talked about how her life might have been different if she wasn’t “co-dependent” and had lived alone when she was a teenager and young adult.

“Reflecting back on life is a crazy thing. Sometimes it keeps me up at night and then the ‘mom anxiety’ sets in,” she penned.

In the second part of her message, she talked about being cautious when it comes to meeting new people.

“I just feel lately I’m becoming more standoffish to everyone I meet, everyone I speak to, and everyone I would potentially want to work with but too scared to even ask,” she said. “I am very grateful for the way my life has turned out and all the lessons I have learned within my life, but sometimes life puts me into a corner and I don’t wanna talk to anyone.”