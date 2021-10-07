Jenelle Evans Snaps At Fan Who Called Her Pregnant

Jenelle Evans is clapping back at haters who believe she’s pregnant.

In a recent TikTok, Evans posted a comment from a user that read: “Pregnant again.”

She replied by lip-synching over audio: “Um, no, dirty. That’s what a natural body look like. And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again. Next time you breathe, don’t.”

On TikTok, many fans came to Evans’ defense. One person wrote, “Don’t know why people are hating you look good girl.”

Another wrote, “It’s so sad you get so many body-shaming comments. I’m proud of you. Watched you grow from day 1. You’re so beautiful.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Was Jenelle Evans Invited to the ‘Teen Mom’ Retreat Spinoff?

Recently, Evans made headlines after declaring that she was not invited to the “Teen Mom” spinoff.

According to reports from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, stars from “OG”, “Teen Mom 2”, and “Young & Pregnant” were all invited to the event.

On September 22, Evans posted a TikTok with text that read: “When they invite you to a Teen Mom Special in CA then no response for a month…”

In the video, Evans lip-synched herself speaking over another voice, which read: “And now my guard is back up… I trust no one.”

Evans exposed even more details of the drama in a vlog on her YouTube channel.





car crash and drama Shopping to find a dress for my anniversary weekend, got into a car crash, and addressing a lot of rumors floating around the media lately about me.

Towards the end of the video, Evans explained how “hurt” she was by not being invited when fellow “Teen Mom OG” costar Farrah Abraham was.

She wrapped up the video, “I’m glad I’m not involved. I’m glad they made the decision for me cause it wouldn’t have been good for me. And if anything were to have gone down I would have flipped out because they know not to f*** with me,” she continued. “In the past, I’d just stand up for myself and they don’t like that.”

Evans Is Involved in a Car Crash





In the same video, Evans opened up about the “car crash and drama” she was involved in. The video, uploaded on September 24, shows an exasperated Evans saying, “We have insurance. She has insurance. It was David’s fault,” she continued. “He did look behind him twice in the video, as you saw, so it’s not like he didn’t look at all, but he did and, yeah. That happened.”

In the video, Evans also explained that she had hoped to trade in her car, but that wouldn’t be possible after the accident.

She said: “We have to deal with that and it kinda sucks because I’ve been trying to hand in my car,” Evans explained. “I financed it at a really high amount and now it’s 50% of what it is so I can get my bill cut in half but can’t refinance it at the moment because of the negative equity, which is bulls***.”

Evans, who got her start on “16 and Pregnant”, was fired from “Teen Mom 2” after her husband, David Eason, killed their family dog, according to Us Weekly.

Speaking on her exit from the franchise, Evans shared, “I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming. It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”