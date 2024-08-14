Jo Rivera Shares Why Son Got ‘So Upset’ After He Tried to Audition for ‘Stranger Things’

Former “Teen Mom 2” personality Jo Rivera shared his 14-year-old son, Isaac Rivera, has ambitions to become an actor.

Jo Rivera appeared on the August 6 episode of the podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” co-hosted by his wife, Vee Rivera, and his ex-girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry, the mother of Isaac. According to Jo Rivera, Isaac tried to get cast as an extra for the upcoming 5th season of the Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” Jo Rivera said that he did not believe the audition was genuine, as he was being asked for money.

“They were casting for ‘Stranger Things’ extras … And he wanted to do it. And he was, like, so excited about it,” said Jo Rivera. “So we signed him up for the audition. And I was like, ‘Obviously, I got to be with you because you’re a minor.’ I let him do it. It was like an open call thing. And I just feel so bad. Because it was, like, B.S. … I don’t want to call it a scam. But, like, within 20 minutes, they were already asking me to sign up for something. And pay them money.”

According to Jo Rivera, his son “got so upset” when he told him he could not go through with the audition. Jo Rivera said he spoke to Lowry about the situation. Eventually, he and Lowry decided that they would help their son pursue an acting career through the appropriate channels. According to the father of two, he and Lowry will find their son an agent and headshots. In addition, he said he told his son to do research and “to be prepared if [he does] have an audition.”

Isaac Rivera Has Been Studying American Sign Language

Besides acting, Isaac has an interest in American Sign Language. In a May 2024 Instagram upload, Isaac explained why he initially began learning ASL. He used ASL to share he decided to sign up for an ASL class because his friend was in one. According to Isaac, he began learning signs before he took the class.

“Before school started I was searching around, looking up on Google, and I came across this woman named Meredith on her YouTube channel, ‘Learn How To Sign.’ And I started studying her videos. Like, I was fascinated,” said Isaac. “I was lucky enough to be in an ASL class at my own school. And I didn’t realize until I was in the class that I already knew everything.”

He shared that his in-person class helped him “learn about ASL culture.”

“Overall that class was really fun and I loved it,” said Isaac.

Isaac also encouraged his social media followers to take ASL classes. In a July 2024 Instagram post, Isaac shared he was taking a virtual ASL class over the summer.

Kailyn Lowry Discussed Her Eldest Son’s Last Name

In a July 2024 episode of “Baby Mamas No Drama,” Lowry spoke about her eldest child. She said she would have preferred if Isaac had her last name.

“I wish that Isaac was a Lowry because [Jo Rivera and I] weren’t married. Why did Jo get to have the last name and I didn’t? Or, I wish it was hyphenated,” said Lowry on her podcast.

Lowry said that Jo Rivera rejected her proposition to allow Isaac to change his surname “a few years ago.”

“Jo was like, ‘Absolutely not. Not happening, not changing it.’ Isaac has expressed to me over the years that he wishes that he had either both [the names Rivera and Lowry] or my mom’s maiden name [Irwin]. But I think that stems from how I talked about me wanting to be an Irwin. Which was my mom’s last name,” said Lowry on the July 2024 podcast episode.

In an August 2024 Instagram Story, which was uploaded on the “Teen Mom 2” subreddit on Reddit, Isaac confirmed that he would like to have his grandmother’s last name as his surname.

One social media user asked, “Which last name do you prefer?”

“Irwin!!! It’s a family last name of my mom,” replied Isaac.