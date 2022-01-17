Jordan Cashmyer’s Ex Blasted by Fans for His Reaction to Her Death

“Teen Mom” fans admonished Derek Taylor, the ex-boyfriend of “16 and Pregnant” star Jordan Cashmyer, after he responded to her death. She was 26 years old.

Her cause of death was not immediately given by the medical examiner who confirmed the death to TMZ, the first outlet to report the news.

Taylor’s Twitter account is private, but a screenshot was obtained by a fan who posted it to the “Teen Mom” subreddit.

“I’m really sorry for your and your daughter’s loss,” the person wrote.

“We didn’t lose anything,” he answered.

Cashmyer appeared on season five of “16 and Pregnant” in 2014 with Taylor. The former couple shared a daughter, 7-year-old Genevieve “Evie” Shae Taylor.

The MTV personality’s family didn’t approve of Cashmyer’s relationship with Taylor, and she was homeless when she gave birth to Evie in March 2014.

Cashmyer struggled with suicidal ideation, addiction, and mental health issues, per TMZ.

She temporarily abandoned her parental rights to Taylor’s mother when Evie was 1-year-old, the outlet added.

The MTV personality went on to welcome a second daughter, Lyla, in June 2021, with her late fiance, Michael Schaffer, according to posts on Facebook by Cashmyer’s father, Dennis M. Cashmyer.

Schaffer died in September 2021, according to his obituary. He was 30 years old.

A GoFundMe was created on behalf of Cashmyer and their daughter, Layla.

“In life things happen in which we have no control. Mike’s time on this earth has ended. Mike was so in love with with Jordan and having Lyla was the highlight of his life,” the fundraiser said. “I hope we all help Jordan to lay Mike to rest without having to worry about a financial burden. Thank you.”

The page raised nearly $8,000.

Fans Were Perplexed By Taylor’s Response to His Ex’s Death

Viewers on Reddit had mixed reactions to the way Taylor responded to Cashmyer’s death.

“Some things should stay in your mind, not in your mouth, absolutely not on social media,” one person wrote.

“That’s such a gross comment,” a second social media user explained. “Girl was 26, plenty of time to change. Who knows, maybe evie would want to meet her once she was older to see for herself? That’s her bio mom out there.”

Some fans said they understood Taylor’s reaction.

“Hey, if that’s how he feels I can’t hate on him. Both my parents were addicts and it’s draining,” another said.

“Definitely am compassionate with how he is feeling, unless you’ve dealt with an addict you have no idea how draining it is,” read one popular comment.

Cashmyer’s Family Said Her Death Was a ‘Terrible Tragedy’

The “16 & Pregnant” star’s death was confirmed by her father, Dennis M. Cashmyer, on Facebook in a post on January 16, 2022.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever want,” the statement said. “Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time,” the post continued. “We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members.”

