Josh McKee Addresses His ‘Private Life’ After Mackenzie’s Tweet

Former “Teen Mom” star Josh McKee posted a cryptic message on Instagram, saying people were too concerned with his personal life. The post came after his estranged wife, Mackenzie Douthit Mckee, wrote a tweet about her new relationship.
Are Lowery And McKee Still Together?
Lowery posted a tongue-in-cheek video to Instagram, where she said that she and McKee are not together anymore. It just so happened that McKee was in the bed next to her when she made the recording.
“I’ve got so many messages and comments, and yes you guys are right,” Lowery said, according to a recording posted to Reddit. “Me and Josh have went our separate ways. It was completely mutual…”
She then turned the camera so viewers could see McKee. “We’re fine, right josh?” she asked him. “Yep!” he answered.
“So I hope that answers all of you guys’ questions,” Lowery said at the end.
Douthit Claimed People Are ‘Warning’ Her About Her New Boyfriend
Douthit moved on with her new boyfriend, Khesanio Hall.
In a since-deleted tweet, Douthit it claimed people were making judgments about Hall — ones they never made about McKee.
“Funny how in my new relationship people are warning me about things he might do,’ she wrote, according to a screenshot on Reddit. “Those things being EVERYTHING my ex-husband did. All because of his outward appearance. But no one warned me about it when I was with a white country man.”
Douthit did a “soft launch” of her boyfriend in December 2022, sharing a cryptic message and a picture that showed half of Hall’s face.
“Listen… I know I done said I’m staying single for a year. But I lie sometimes and …..,” she tweeted.