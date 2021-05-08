Kail Lowry Asks How to Makeup After a Messy Split

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry asked her followers how they handled getting back with an ex after a public breakup during an Instagram live last week.

Rumors started to swirl that she might have been inspired to pose the question to her followers after her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez claimed on his podcast “P.T.S.D.” he and Kail had been doing well and she asked him to go kayaking with her kids. Their relationship once again took a turn for the worse ahead of the new season, with Chris accusing Kail of stirring up drama to get fans interested in the new season of Teen Mom 2.

Speculation that Kail and Chris might have tried to get back together first started on Reddit. “KAIL last week posts an Instagram story asking for advice on getting back together after a messy public split,” the poster wrote. “I immediately suspected Chris.”

Chris and Kail share two sons together: 3-year-old Lux and 9-month-old Creed. Kail has two more sons from previous relationships: 7-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 11-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

Kail’s Breakups Have Played Out Online

Kail, 29, said she had experience with her private life being in the public, but didn’t say she was currently trying to reconnect with any of her exes.

“I had this topic come up for me today and it was about something I can relate to,” Kail started, as shared by Teen Mom Chatter. “…I’m on reality TV and a lot of my personal stuff is on the internet and I probably shared more information than I should have in the past about situations.”

She asked her followers: “Is it possible to move forward in a romantic relationship with a partner or in a friendship with someone after fights and a lot of personal drama with the relationship have gone public? Do you think that couples can survive something like this?”

Kail then elaborated on the question. “If you can move on through public problems and public drama… How would you explain it to the people that are around you and who you love?”

Chris Accused Kail of Orchestrating Drama for Ratings

Chris argued he and Kail had been getting along well up until the season 11 premiere of Teen Mom 2, which kicked off May 4.

“We were doing good up until this weekend. We were doing wonderful. Just a bunch of nonsense,” he said on “P.T.S.D,” as per The Sun.

“Next thing you know we got a whole 10-slide… shots thrown at me. Y’all start drama because your show coming out. It’s so corny,” the father-of-two continued. “People ain’t gonna talk about how we were just getting along. Because it don’t go with their story. They can’t tell you, ‘Oh, I just invited him kayaking’. We look dumb. When the family going against each other, we look stupid.”

Kail had said Chris was “ridiculous” after he seemingly threatened MTV if they showed his face on MTV. “MTV is a huge company. They know what they can and can’t do,” the mother-of-four explained. “They know when they should or shouldn’t blur someone’s face out.”

During an interview with Us Weekly, Kail confessed that all her exes want to avoid being on the show. “I think this season I tried really hard to kind of keep a lot of things private, only because none of my kids’ dads really want to film,” she said. “So I tell my story kind of without a whole lot of that, but we’re doing OK.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

