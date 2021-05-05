Kail Lowry Reveals Domestic Violence in Relationship

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is ready for new beginnings. The MTV alum kicked off season 11 by revealing she was selling her home in Middletown, Deleware, and moving back to Dover, Deleware to be closer to her oldest sons fathers, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

Kail moved to Middletown to be closer to ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, the father of her two youngest children Lux and Creed, but things didn’t work out the way she had hoped. Kail described their relationship as toxic and said she experienced domestic violence while they were together.

“I moved out of the house I was in when Javi and I got divorced because there was sh*tty memories and then I moved into the new house thinking it was going to be everything and then even shittier things happened at that house,” Kail explained to her friend Natalie on the season 11 premiere.

A flashback from over the summer showed Kail opening up about Chris after their second son, Creed, was born in July 2020.

“I have not talked to Chris. I don’t talk to him. He has been in-and-out of jail,” she explained. “I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s really toxic.”

Kail was looking forward to her next move because she was doing it to better her family, and not be closer to a man. She originally moved to Middletown to be closer to Chris, expecting that she would help with their two children. As most fans know already, things didn’t work out that way.

“I just want to build like I originally planned. I’m excited about it because it’s not man-motivated. It’s not with a man. It’s for me and the kids,” Kail said. “My intentions were good but it didn’t end up as I thought.”

In addition to sharing sons Lux and Creed with Chris, she also has an 11-year-old son, Isaac, from her relationship with Jo and 7-year-old son Lincoln from her marriage to Javi.

Kail was arrested in September 2020 after Chris accused her of “punching” him, though the “offensive touching” charges were ultimately dropped. The Teen Mom 2 star denied becoming violent with her ex.

Kail Was Relieved to Sell Her Middletown House

Kail was brought to tears after she officially sold her house in Middletown.

“Things happened there that I just didn’t anticipate. I gave birth to Creed in that house so that was kind of amazing,” she eplxinaed. “In some ways it was like the death of things that needed to end in my life and the beginning of things that had to happen in my life. I’m relieved that I’m done there.”

“I’m done. I could literally cry from the relief,” Kail told her friend Kristen on the phone. “I know you understand, but nobody else will understand what happened in that house. I had such good intentions there like I really did.”

Fans Probably Won’t See Chris on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Even though he’s been a major part of her life for years, fans have never seen Chris on Teen Mom 2. When a viewer asked if he would make an appearance on season 11, Chris threatened legal action against MTV if they showed his face.

His “ridiculous” claim led Kail to speak out on Instagram live. “I heard some rumors that someone was not blurred out and upset about it and I wanted to address that because it’s absolutely crazy,” she said on May 3, per Teen Mom Talk.

“You’re really not so then to try to turn around and say you’re going to do something about your face not being blurred when it’s not really a secret in the first place is kinda ridiculous,” she continued. “I just want to say all those things are not true.”

Kail defended her network. “MTV is a huge company. They know what they can and can’t do. They know when they should or shouldn’t blur someone’s face out,” the 29-year-old explained. “When you have an opportunity that’s presented to you and you decline but then go on a podcast or have 100,000 Instagram followers, you’re not really trying to stay out of the public eye.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

