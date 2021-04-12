Kail Lowry Dragged for Conspiracy About Rapper’s Death

Teen Mom OG star Kail Lowry shared a debunked story about DMX’s death, claiming the actor died days after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The story was originally posted by gossip website MTO News, who spoke to an “anonymous source.” In a statement from DMX’s family, there was no mention of the “Party Up (Up in Here)” rapper taking the vaccine before his untimely death on April 9 in a New York hospital at the age of 50 years old. He suffered from cardiac arrest the week before.

Kail, 29, shared an aggregated story posted by the website Washington Post News, which is not to be confused with the Washington Post. The headline read: “DMX Received Covid Vaccine Days Before Heart Attack — Family Says NO DRUGS!” The insinuation seemed to be that DMX died after getting the vaccine, not from complications related to decades of drug abuse.

“[DMX] got the vaccine when they opened it up to people over 50. He got it so that he could go travel and perform, stuff like that … Everyone [in the news] keeps saying that [DMX] had a drug overdose,” the source told MTO News. “How do they know?”

“I’m in the family and no doctor told me anything about an overdose… Yes he had past issues with drugs. But nobody knows that he had an OD,” the insider continued. “It’s f**cked up that its being reported like that… He took that vaccine, and he had a heart attack. I’m not saying the vaccine did it, but he never had a heart attack before.”

The story no longer appears on Kail’s Instagram story, but was captured by Teen Mom fans and posted to Reddit. Snopes has since debunked the story.

DMX died after a possible overdose and an ensuing heart attack, Pitchfork wrote on April 9.

A statement from his family did not mention the vaccine or the coronavirus pandemic:

We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.

Heavy reached out to Kail’s representative for comment but didn’t immediately hear back. She previously said she did not want her children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, as noted by The Sun.

Fans Dragged Kail for Sharing Conspiracy Theory

Kail has been open about her stance on vaccines so while fans were not surprised about her anti-vaxx attitude, they were shocked that she shared a story so soon after DMX died.

“Kail sharing anti-vax BS on her story,” the original poster wrote on Reddit. “‘Influencers’ sharing dangerous misinformation like this should be shut down!!”

“This is absolutely disgusting for her to post this right after he passed away,” another person added. “DMX we’re so sorry that this trash is using your death for attention… Rest In Peace.”

“She’s so gross for posting this. It’s extremely disrespectful to his family who is still grieving and his decision to be open and honest about his struggles with addiction,” one commenter wrote. “She’s so low it’s disgusting. She should be ashamed of herself.”

Kail Blasted Trolls For Criticizing Her Pandemic Activities

Kail continued to travel and participate in activities with her four sons during the pandemic to the ire of thousands of fans. Kail slammed the trolls for attacking in a February post, saying she and her children were routinely tested for the coronavirus.

“I am doing this story because I keep seeing trolls on Instagram pretty much drag me across the floor for doing anything during COVID and this whole pandemic,” she said on February 15. “I just want to reiterate the fact that I get tested — and so do my kids — three times a week.”

“I’m really over being dragged for doing things during COVID and the pandemic and stuff because we are trying really hard to be safe,” she continued. “Literally, every single person that I film with has been tested. So just keep that in mind.”

Teen Mom 2 returns on May 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

