Kail Lowry Copies Lauren Comeau’s Cryptic Post

“Teen Mom 2” star Kail Lowry posted the same vague post as Lauren Comeau, the ex-fiance of Javi Marroquin, on the same day. Earlier Javi had posted a lengthy message about how he wanted to be a better person, but Lauren and Kail seemed to shade Javi with posts of their own. Since the quotes were vague, it wasn’t clear if Kail was agreeing with Lauren are mocking her.

“If you put as much effort into being a good person as you do in pretending you’re a good person, you could actually be a good person,” Lauren shared on May 16, as highlighted by the blog Teen Mom Talk. Kail then shared the same post, in the exact format, and added an emoji of Spider-Man saying, “OK.”

Kail and Lauren have notoriously been on bad terms since Javi played both women against each other. Things between Kail and Lauren arguably became worse when Kail revealed Javi had tried to hookup with her while he was engaged to Lauren. Aside from airing their personal drama on national television, Lauren was upset that Kail didn’t come to her directly to tell her about Javi’s transgressions.

Kail is the mother of four children. She shares 11-year-old son Isaac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 7-year-old son Lincoln with Javi and she has two boys — 3-year-old Lux and nine-month-old Creed — with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Javi also has a son with Lauren, 2-year-old Eli.

Fans Hoped Kail & Lauren Were Becoming Friends

Some fans hoped Kail and Lauren sharing the same quote could be the start of them forming a friendship. Even though Kail didn’t get along with Vee Rivera — the wife of Kail’s ex-boyfriend Jo — in the beginning, they’re now hosting a podcast called “Baby Mamas No Drama” together.

“I NEED them to get on good terms,” one viewer wrote on Teen Mom Talk’s Instagram post. “That will probably make Kail’s life easier!”

“I wonder if they had a convo and are now on the same page/ at least cordial with each other…” another person added.

A third fan wrote Kail and Lauren might gang up against Javi. “Plot twist maybe Lauren and Kail end up friends and stand united against Javier foolery!” they wrote. “It’s always something with this crew.”

Javi Said The Last Two Years Have Been the Hardest of His Life

Kail and Lauren’s matching Instagram posts came on the heels of Javi’s reflection. He wrote a lengthy Instagram post about how he’s struggled the past two years. Javi was caught cheating on Lauren in the past, but their engagement came to an end after Kail told an MTV producer that Javi tried to “f***” her in a Wawa parking lot.

“These last two years have been some hard years to get by,” Javi wrote on May 15. “I wonder and question when I’ll ever get of the season I’m in.”

Javi thought things would get better for him if he stepped away from “Teen Mom 2,” but he continued to make poor choices. “I had everything I wanted. Everything I dreamed of and I messed it up. The greatest person in my life I hurt… not sure if it’ll ever be repairable but I pray it is and one day it’ll go back to how it should’ve always been,” the father-of-two revealed. “I live with that hurt every day.”

Don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV to find out what happens next.

