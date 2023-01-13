Kail Lowry Says She Was Kidnapped

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry first met her father, who left her and her mother when Lowry was only six months old, on camera while filming “16 and Pregnant” for MTV over a decade ago. In a new series of videos on the reality star’s TikTok page, Lowry opened up about meeting her father for the first time, and the long road it took to get there, including her being allegedly kidnapped as an infant.

The story came about when Lowry began to share the story of meeting her father, which she believes is one of the reasons she was chosen as a “16 and Pregnant” cast member. She described wanting to know more information about her biological father from around the age of 10 and would snoop through her mother’s belongings to find more information on her father.

Years later, in high school, Lowry became pregnant and was contacted by her father’s sister over Facebook, who had been looking for her for years but was never able to find her due to Lowry’s mother having full custody, before explaining how her mother got that custody arrangement.

“So, I ended up actually getting kidnapped, and we never told this in ’16 and Pregnant’,” Lowry says, later clarifying in a follow-up video that the kidnapping was long before her “16 and Pregnant” taping, when she was about six months old.

Kail Lowry Was Allegedly Kidnapped as a Child

Kail Lowry describes the story of her being kidnapped and taken to Texas as an infant, as she’s confirmed with her mother and her father’s sister, which ultimately led to her mother’s full custody of her. “So I end up in the hospital with pneumonia, I’m like six months old. My mom allegedly does whatever she has to do, she gets to Texas, she gets me, and that’s when the judge ultimately grants her to go to rehab, she can retain custody of me, and that’s that.”

One fan commented to ask Lowry for more details about the kidnapping, and she obliged in another follow-up video.

“So from what I’m understanding from what my mom has said, is that I was super, super sick,” Lowry said, “And allegedly my dad was going to not go to work, and take me to the doctor. But instead, he decided to pick up and leave and take me to Texas, and no one was able to find me until somehow I ended up in the hospital.”

Kail Lowry Has a Sister on Her Father’s Side

Kail Lowry also explained that when she first met her dad while filming “16 and Pregnant”, she asked him questions about her sister, Mikaila Shelburne, whom her mother never told her about. Her father told her that “we were born the exact same height and weight, almost exactly four years apart”.

Lowry has previously opened up about having a sister, and said the two do not have much of a relationship. Lowry confirmed in 2022 that she had no plans for her father or sister to appear as guests on any of her podcasts, and that the two have not spoken much over the years, so she finds it best to leave their relationship as it is.