Kailyn Lowry Revealed She Apologized to Her Son Issac for Filming ‘Teen Mom’

In April 2022, Kailyn Lowry announced she was stepping away from “Teen Mom” after appearing on the franchise for over a decade. The MTV star is now opening up about how the show affected her and her family.

On the Tuesday, July 5 episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama,” the mother-of-four revealed she recently apologized to her eldest son Issac for filming the show.

Kailyn Lowry Apologized to Issac for Filming ‘Teen Mom’

In the July 5 episode, Lowry and her ex Jo Rivera, with whom she shares her eldest son Issac, spoke candidly about how “Teen Mom” affected their son’s life.

Rivera compared filming “Teen Mom 2” to the popular Jim Carrey movie “The Truman Show,” where Truman (Jim Carrey) is unaware his entire life is being broadcast on television.

Lowry then revealed she recently apologized to Issac for being involved with the show.

“I had a conversation with Issac just the other day before we went camping and I said, ‘Your dad and I did not know what we were getting ourselves into,'” she said.

“I told him that to his face. I said, ‘I am sorry. I would have never done this had I known the effect it was going to have 13 years later,'” she told listeners.

The MTV star said she did the show because she was struggling financially at the time, but she never expected it to go as far as it did.

Both Lowry and Rivera seemed to be on the same page with regards to protecting Issac from the public eye in the future.

Kailyn Lowry on Her Co-Parenting Relationship With Chris Lopez

According to Us Weekly, Kailyn Lowry took to Instagram in March 2022 to share a lengthy update about her co-parenting situation with her ex, Chris Lopez.

The former couple share two kids together, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

Lowry set the record straight on her Instagram story, telling fans the situation is more complex than it appeared on “Teen Mom 2.”

“I don’t think it paints the full picture,” she wrote on her March 16 story. “The choice I’ve had to make have been very challenging for me.”

“I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that,” she continued. “My character and feelings have [not] changed when it comes to my kids’ relationships with their dad.”

The “Teen Mom” star went on to say that Lopez is falling short when it comes to his parenting duties.

“Time with both parents is so important and it doesn’t only benefit them — but me as well,” she wrote. “I want my kids to have a relationship with their dad, but Chris’ capacity to parent these kids is very different than Javi and Jo.

She continued, “It has been super challenging for me to navigate the restrictions surrounding his co-parenting, and I ultimately didn’t make the decision, the judge did.”

Lowry ended the post by thanking fans for their continued support.

