Kailyn Lowry Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Her Ex

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was arrested last month for allegedly “attacking” her ex, according to Delaware court papers cited by The Sun on October 29. Kailyn said the accusations were untrue.

Heavy reached out to Kailyn’s reps for further comment but did not immediately hear back. The star did not respond to the early reports on social media. Instead, she posted behind-the-scene photos for what seemed to be the Teen Mom reunion. Since the news of her arrest broke on the same day the reunion was being filmed, it’s unclear if the assault allegations will be addressed on the special.

According to The Sun, Kailyn became upset after she realized Chris had cut their son’s hair without her permission. The incident has since been referred to in the news as “hairgate,” where fans have gone back and forth about whether Chris was right to trim Lux’s hair without his ex-girlfriend’s permission.

The father-of-two called police after the alleged incident occurred on September 4, but they didn’t respond until September 25. She was arrested the following day and her arraignment was scheduled for January.

“Christopher advised that on 9/04/2020… he was struck by his ex-girlfriend, Kailyn Lowry, several times with a closed fist,” the documents said. “[Kailyn] started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut.”

Chris did not fight back, the papers say, with the father-of-two telling authorities Kailyn has an active protection from abuse order against him. Chris’ mom was there for the alleged incident and tried to separate Kailyn and her son, The Sun wrote.

Kailyn denied the allegations against her. “Kailyn stated she was upset because Christopher cut Lux’s hair. Kailyn stated that the dispute never became physical,” the documents said. Now Kailyn has been ordered to have no contact–direct or indirect–with her ex.

Kailyn Accused Chris of Being A ‘Narcissist’

Since they’ve split, Kailyn has repeatedly slammed Chris on social media. She accused her rex of being a “narcissist” after he cut Lux’s hair without telling her.

“The second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool,” she said on Instagram Live, as noted by Pop Culture.

Chris defended himself, saying he should be allowed to change his son’s hair if he wanted to. “I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f***ing scalp his a**, all right?” he revealed. “Let’s be [on] some real s***. That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can.”

Kailyn Called Her Relationship With Chris ‘Toxic’

During the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn seemed to open up about her relationship with Chris after her 6-year-old son Lincoln asked why they didn’t have a stepfather. Ten-year-old Isaac stepped in and attempted to explain his mother’s personal life to his little brother, and Kailyn admitted in a confessional later that her oldest son was started to pick up tidbits about her failed romances.

“There’s a lot of things going on that I’m dealing with privately and trying to work through in counseling. I don’t feel happy, don’t feel good, don’t feel like I’m being a good mom,” she said.

“I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags,” the mother-of-four continued. “And I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

