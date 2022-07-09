Kailyn Lowry Says Her ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Star Helped Her Quit the Show

In April 2022, “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry officially announced her departure from the franchise. Lowry, who has been a part of the franchise for over a decade, made the announcement during the season 11 reunion of “Teen Mom 2,” telling hosts Dr.Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab she needed to move on.

Since then, fans have had a lot of questions surrounding Lowry’s exit from the show. The MTV star addressed her “Teen Mom” departure in the Friday, July 8 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous,” revealing one of her co-stars influenced her decision to leave the show.

Here’s what you need to know.

Kailyn Lowry Confided in Chelsea Houska

In the Friday episode, Lowry revealed she had been thinking about leaving the franchise for a couple of years but had trouble pulling the trigger. She told fans she sought advice from “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska, who left the show in 2020.

“What’s crazy is that I was talking to Chelsea [Houska] for probably two years since she had the courage to leave and kind of decide that it was time for her to move on, and I also felt the same way, but I was so scared,” she said.

The mother-of-four spoke candidly about making the difficult decision to leave the show, stating, “I was very scared because that’s all I’ve known since I was 16 years old. So, I stopped filming for several months, and then I went back. I was scared financially.”

Does Kailyn Lowry Miss ‘Teen Mom’?

In the episode, Lowry responded to a fan who asked if she misses being a part of the “Teen Mom” family.

The Pennsylvania native said that while she is “thankful for the opportunity,” she doesn’t “necessarily miss [the show].”

She went on to say that there is no bad blood between her and the “Teen Mom” producers.

“I have absolutely no hard feelings despite how it looks like it ended on the show,” she told fans. “It didn’t actually end that way, and [MTV producers have] called me several times after to see if I wanted to participate in other things.”

In May 2022, an inside source revealed to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Lowry was invited to appear in the upcoming “Teen Mom” spinoff show titled “Teen Mom: Next Chapter,” but she declined the offer.

Kailyn Lowry on Why She Left ‘Teen Mom 2’

Lowry opened up about her decision to leave “Teen Mom” in a May 2022 interview with E! News.

The MTV star attributed her exit primarily to her shifting priorities.

“I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn’t feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore,” she told the outlet. “I decided it was time for me to move on.”

While it is unlikely Lowry will return to “Teen Mom,” the 30-year-old revealed to E! News that she would be down to film her own show with MTV.

“I joked to the producers that if you guys want to give me my own show, I would be willing to tell all about my new relationship and what we’re planning and working on together,” she told the publication.

