Kailyn Lowry Asks Her Boyfriend Elijah Scott If He Is Going to Propose to Her on Podcast

Wedding bells? “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry caught fans’ attention last week after she brought up the topic of marriage on the Friday, December 30 episode of her podcast “Barely Famous.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kailyn Grills Elijah About Marriage

On the Friday episode, Lowry sat down with her boyfriend Elijah Scott to chat about everything from holiday traditions to dealing with paparazzi. After Lowry asked Scott about his previous relationships, she transitioned to talking about their future.

Lowry asked Scott if he had any dealbreakers that would stop him from proposing to a partner. Scott told Lowry that if he and a partner consistently argued, he would “be done” with the relationship.

Scott’s response prompted Lowry to ask, “So, thoughts on proposing?”

“[Are] you gonna propose to me? Because we don’t argue,” she said on the podcast.

After Scott hesitated, Lowry laughed and said she was joking. But Scott did reveal he has thought about proposing to the “Teen Mom” star.

Lowry was married to Javi Marroquin from 2012 to 2017, The Sun reported.

Kailyn Questions Her Decision to Have Kids

Lowry opened up about the challenges of parenting on the Tuesday, October 25 episode of her podcast “Baby Mamas No Drama.” The MTV star told co-host Vee Rivera that she sometimes questions her decision to have four children.

Lowry revealed she never planned on being a mom to four children.

She told Rivera she felt pressure to have more children after welcoming her eldest son Issac, 12, because she didn’t like being an only child.

“I love my kids to f***ing pieces, like go to the ends of the Earth for them. But what is the purpose of having children?” she wondered.

Lowry said she began to reflect on her decision to have kids after welcoming her fourth baby, Creed.

“I had my fourth kid, and I was like, the fact that I chose to inconvenience myself for four times and chose to be woken up in the middle of the night and just stress myself out on a regular [basis], like why?” she said on Tuesday’s episode.

The mother-of-four got candid about the stress of raising kids and admitted that sometimes the pressure gets to her.

“I love them, and they make me laugh, and there are good moments, but I feel like the stress outweighs the fun times, sometimes,” she said. “So, like, why?… I don’t regret it. I’m just saying why? I’m just questioning.”

Lowry welcomed Issac with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera in 2010 when the couple was still in high school. In 2013, Lowry had another son, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She later welcomed two more sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Season two of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” airs Tuesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on MTV.

READ NEXT: Leah Messer Talks Co-Parenting With Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert: ‘We Put Our Kids First’