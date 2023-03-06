Kailyn Lowry Asks for Help After Vacation Mishap

Fans are speculating that former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry lost a friendship after Lowry took to Twitter on March 5 to ask for vacation ideas. “Family vacation was going to be to Mexico again this year bc of a wedding. Things have changed. Fav family friendly locations?” Lowry asked her followers.

One “Teen Mom” fan shared the tweet to Reddit, and other users lit up the comment section with their theories as to why Lowry’s initial vacation plans fell through, with comments including “probably lost a friendship and got put on the do not come list,” and “Don’t worry. I’m sure [Lowry’s friend will] call a tabloid to clear their name & ask for a photo shoot even though we have no idea who they are 😂😂”.

One Twitter user asked Lowry directly, tweeting, “Have you blown through yet another friendship?” to which the former MTV star replied, “Lololol no, I’m still going to the wedding 🥰”.

Kail Lowry Went to Mexico in 2019

Lowry’s first family Mexico trip came in 2019, after previous family vacations to Puerto Rico (2016), St. Thomas (2017), and Jamaica (2018). More recently, Lowry and her sons traveled to the Dominican Republic for their 2021 trip.

While in Mexico in 2019, Lowry made a vlog of the trip with her sons Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux. Isaac filmed much of the vlog, which saw the then-family of four travel through the airport, switch hotels, go swimming on the beach and in their hotel’s pool, and go to a water park. By the end of the vlog, Lowry and her sons all had a little more red on their faces than at the beginning after days in the sun.

While their 2019 Mexico trip was relatively drama free (beyond Lowry’s broken nail and their needing to switch hotels, per the MTV star’s vlog), their 2021 trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic brought more drama than Lowry intended.

According to The U.S. Sun, Lowry was with all of her sons again, this time including Creed, who was born in 2020. While on vacation, Lowry was going to put her then-11-month-old son down on the ground when Creed reached for a table. Creed’s face accidentally hit the table, causing Lowry’s infant son to be rushed to the emergency room for stitches (though Lowry clarified that he was fully healed and healthy when she shared this story on her “Coffee Convos” podcast). Thankfully for Lowry, she was able to call her ex-husband (and father to her second son, Lincoln), Javi Marroquin, to help translate for her while she was in the emergency room.

Would Kailyn Lowry Return to ‘Teen Mom’?

Lowry left the “Teen Mom” franchise when “Teen Mom 2” and “Teen Mom OG” both ended in 2022, never joining the spinoff series “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter”. People reported at the time that Lowry had no plans on returning to the franchise, but that she had considered the idea of a spinoff series. People then spoke to Lowry in 2023, and the reality star, who doubles as a podcasting mogul, thought of an idea for a reality show that follows podcasters.

“I do think that I have proved that I have the capability to be on a reality show and be interesting enough for people to watch. I think people would be very interested to see the dynamic behind the scenes of podcasting, especially when it is really saturated and people don’t like each other,” Lowry said, although the former MTV star does not have any shows officially in the works at this time.

