Fans Say Kailyn Lowry Is Hiding Her Belly on Instagram Live

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry has been battling rumors is pregnant with her fifth child. In a new video shared on social media, fans accused Lowry of trying to hide her belly.

Lowry went on live on Instagram with her boyfriend, 24-year-old Elijah Scott, to show off her new crystals. She also took time to answer some questions from fans.

“Pregnancy nose? What?!” Lowry said with a laugh, according to a recording shared by Teen Mom Chatter.

“That’s what someone said, I have a pregnancy nose,” Lowry said, turning to Scott. “Well, that’s news to me.”

Lowry then asked Scott if he wanted to have kids. “Maybe one day?” she said.

“I consider yours as mine,” Scott answered.

“Well, then he has four,” Lowry said.

Toward the end of the clip, Lowry mocked a comment. “Oh my god. I’m such a hoe,” she said sarcastically. “Someone just called me a hoe. It’s fine.”

Lowry, 30, is the mother of four children. She shares her eldest son, 12-year-old Isaac, with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera. Lowry welcomed her second son, 8-year-old Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. And Lowry’s last two children — 4-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with Chris Lopez.

Lowry has not dispelled rumors that she was pregnant with her fifth child.

Heavy reached out to Lowry’s rep for comment but didn’t hear back.

Fans on Reddit Said Lowry Was ‘Hiding’ Her Belly

While Lowry avoids disputing gossip about a potential fifth pregnancy, some fans on Reddit are convinced that she’s expecting a child with Scott.

“Strategically placed blanket on kail’s live right now 😬,” an original poster wrote via Reddit.

“These different scenarios where she’s covering up is killing me. Haha! Like she’s so prego if she weren’t she’d be all over her coffee convos denyin’ up a storm,” one person wrote.

“I was on the live at one point the blanket was down and you could clearly see her round belly,” another added.

Not everyone was convinced that Lowry was pregnant. Some fans accused her of “milking” the rumor for attention.

“maybe she’s pregnant, maybe she’s not. but one thing for sure is that she’s strategically riding this rumor mill for all it’s worth,” reads one of the most popular responses, with more than 100 upvotes. “i guess we will actually find out in the next few months one way or another.”

Paparazzi Captured Pictures of Lowry

The Sun obtained photos of Lowry outside her Deleware home, which only fueled pregnancy rumors further.

Lowry was pictured wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants.

Rumors about Lowry’s potential pregnancy were started by her ex after he tweeted a cryptic message.

“Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it,” he wrote.

Lopez hinted at problems between himself and Lowry.

“Somebody explain something to me. Like, as a woman, what posses you to say ‘I will really beat you the f*** up,’ knowing that, one, you can’t fight, two, and you’re not like that,” he said on Instagram.

“Granted, I get it. Your boyfriend’s in the car, but why would you want him to get his a** whooped for you? Now he going to hate you,” Lopez continued. “Make that make sense, Kail Lowry.”