Kailyn Lowry Exposes Details About Ex’s Future Child

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed private details about her Chris Lopez’ future baby on her podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama,” as first reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Lowry and Lopez have two children together, Lux and Creed. She didn’t mention Lopez by name on her podcast, but he’s the only one of her ex’s who is expecting a baby. Lowry also shares children with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, who is the husband of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host, Vee Rivera.

Lowry, 29, announced the gender of Lopez’s second child.

“Even my other baby dad is having another boy!” Lowry announced.

In addition to Javi Marroquin being the father of 7-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, her ex-husband is also a father to Eli, the son he shares with ex-fiancee Lauren Comeau.

Lowry shares 11-year-old son Isaac with Jo Rivera. He and Vee Rivera are also the parents of daughter Vivi, one of the only girls in the blended family.

“So there’s about to be seven kids [among all my baby daddies] and only one [is a ] girl,” Lowry revealed said. “With Lux’s family, there’s four grandsons, no granddaughters; well there’s about to be four.”

Lowry Was The First to Announce Lopez Had a Baby on the Way

Before Lopez had a chance to reveal he was going to be a father for the third time — this time with a different woman — Lowry broke the news to her 4 million followers.

“Congratulations to Chris & his new family,” she wrote via Instagram stories in September 2021. “So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

Lopez hinted he was displeased with the “congratulatory” message. “If they ain’t give you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine,” he wrote, per The Sun.

Lopez’s Aunt Leaked Lowry’s Fourth Pregnancy

Back in January 2020, Lopez’s aunt shared a photo of Lowry’s sonogram with Creed to her private Instagram account. At the time, Lowry didn’t know if she was going to go through with the pregnancy.

“I think it was kind of like the ultimate betrayal only because that aunt was someone that I was the closest to in his family so it kind of cut extra deep,” she said on the “Teen Mom 2” reunion show in January 2021, as noted by The Sun.

“Also just because I was in a place where I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I didn’t know if I wanted to continue with the pregnancy. I didn’t know where I was at,” she continued. “I was in a really, really dark place, so it almost felt like she was making the decision for me. Because what if I had wanted to go through with the abortion and she put that out there? And then I’d have to deal with that publicly.”

Lowry decided not to go through with the abortion after she had an ultrasound done.