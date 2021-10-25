Kailyn Lowry Spills Which Baby Daddy She Doesn’t Talk To Anymore

Kailyn Lowry is getting real about her exes.

On the October 21, 2021, episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, Lowry opened up about her relationship with her children’s fathers. Lowry, as fans of “Teen Mom” may know, shares four kids with three baby daddies: Isaac with Jo Rivera, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

During the podcast, Lowry admitted, “I don’t have a relationship with Chris at all, we don’t communicate whatsoever.” She added, “I think the last five or six text messages that I sent obviously about the kids, have not been responded to. Just read.”

When she moved on to discuss Rivera, Lowry said, “… I like dislike Jo more than I ever did.”

She continued, “Javi and I still, I would say, he has harder periods than I do right now. Where I’ve like completely mellowed out. I just don’t react the same anymore and then Chris and I just don’t communicate at all.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lowry Talks About Living in a Homeless Shelter

On another episode of her podcast, Lowry opened up about living in a homeless shelter.

At one point on the podcast, Lowry explained, “When I stayed at a shelter, it wasn’t because of domestic violence but it still kinda resonates because there was a lot of verbal and emotional abuse and I know that some people don’t remember but Jo was like that towards me.”

She continued, “I was able to get into the transitional housing that was privately funded. I didn’t quite qualify for section eight housing.”

Lowry’s stay in the homeless shelter took place just after she left Rivera.

Today, Lowry co-parents with Rivera, and hosts a podcast with his wife, Vee Rivera, according to The Sun. The podcast is called Baby Mamas No Drama.

Chris Lopez Insists Creed Is His Son

In September, according to The Sun, rumors started to swirl that Creed is not the biological son of Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez.

At the time, however, Lopez clapped back at fans. He reposted a question on his Instagram story that read, “Do you yourself question Creeds paternity or are you over everyone talking about it?” Lopez replied, “Look I get it ppl move in a way that makes y’all think other wise but creed is my son and I don’t question him and yes I’m OVER it” (per The Sun.)

As highlighted by the outlet, it wasn’t long after Lowry gave birth to Creed that “Teen Mom” viewers claimed that Creed looked nothing like Lux. In another Q+A session on Lopez’s Instagram, as pointed out by The Sun, one person wrote, “Dude, that your baby is white. It isn’t yours.”

Lopez then replied, “Ummm at one point Lux looked white. Y’all do know his mother is a white woman right? Is it abnormal for a white woman to birth a white-skinned baby?”

In a later post, according to the outlet, Lowry posted a pic of her two sons with Lopez and wrote that they “look like twins.” Fans clapped back once again, writing, “Twins but with different coloring.”

Most recently, Lowry made headlines for revealing in an Instagram story that Creed is “very bowlegged” and she is taking him to see an orthopedic specialist. She added that Lux was, similarly, bowlegged, but ended up growing out of it.