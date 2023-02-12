Kailyn Lowry Shares Which Baby Daddy Will Be Allowed at Her Funeral

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is planning for her future. The MTV alumna shared a February 11 TikTok listing her wishes for her funeral, participating in the popular #rulesformyfuneral trend, which has over 4.8 Million views and counting. During the video, Lowry described her wishes for how the funeral will be conducted, as well as which of her baby’s fathers will be invited.

“First and foremost is everyone is crying. There is no celebration of life. This is not that. Probably one of the most important rules for my funeral is that only Jo [Rivera] out of my slew of baby daddies is welcome to my funeral,” Lowry said in the video.

See the rest of Lowry’s funeral specifications below.

Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Rules For My Funeral’

Jo Rivera is the father of Lowry’s oldest son, Isaac. The former couple met in high school and while they had a son together, their relationship did not last long. While their son Isaac was a baby, Lowry began dating Jordan Wenner, however she admitted that she cheated on Wenner with Rivera during the course of their relationship.

Lowry’s other two baby daddies include her ex-husband Javi Marroquin (with whom she has one son, Lincoln) and Chris Lopez (with whom she has two sons, Lux and Creed), neither of whom would evidently be invited to Lowry’s funeral.

According to Lowry’s TikTok, “Exes between 2017 and 2021 are prohibited [from her funeral,] and this includes ex-friends as well. Under no circumstances will someone say that I ‘lit up a room’ when I walked into it in any funeral speech, okay? I did not.”

Lowry also wanted to make sure the brands that she operates will be represented at the ceremony, saying, “I need all of my logos, merch, all of the things there, present, visible, in case there are pictures taken. I may be dead but my brands will live on.”

Lowry makes sure to think of her children, adding that the “luncheon after my funeral can be held at Hibachi, the Cheesecake Factory, or Olive Garden because my kids love these places and I know that they’ll eat something.”

Finally, in lieu of flowers, Lowry asks that her mourners bring crystals to the services, saying, “last but not least, we’re bringing crystals, we’re not bringing flowers because those also die. We’re really bringing the energy with crystals. I really love quartz, I love rose quartz, amethyst, citrine, I love all of those. So feel to bring crystals, wear them, roll my ashes in them, I don’t know.”

Kailyn Lowry Hosts a Podcast With Jo Rivera’s Wife Vee

Lowry and Rivera’s wife, Vee Rivera, did not start out on the best of terms. Lowry was wary of Vee and Jo’s relationship and was hesitant to meet Vee. The two first officially met during a 2013 “Teen Mom 2” reunion special, and Lowry admitted that she did not care to get to know Vee. Over time, things changed, and by September 2020 the two friends joined forces to launch the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, which is available on all major podcast platforms.

