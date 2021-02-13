Kailyn Lowry Reveals Stance on Ethics of Gender Selection

Teen Mom 2 Kailyn Lowry revealed her opinion when it comes to the ethics of gender selection. The star revealed she was going to the doctor on March 9 to freeze her eggs, and if the time came that she wanted to add a fifth child to her family, she would choose to have a girl. Kailyn made the proclamation on the February 11 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chirlsey.

It was a fan who asked about gender selection, a controversial technology that has been debated. The listener is interested in it, but wasn’t sure if it is “morally, financially and ethically” correct to pick her future baby’s sex.

“I have a lot to say about this and it’s crazy that someone asked about that after I told you what I’m doing, Lindsie. As everyone who listens to this knows, I have four boys,” Kailyn, 28, revealed. “I made an appointment for March 9. That’s my initial appointment where I will have my eggs frozen.”

“If and when the time comes–if I want to get married later on or have another child later on–that would be the way that I want to do it,” she said adding that she doesn’t know what her health will be like when she wants to have another baby. “[I don’t know] if I’ll be able to conceive naturally because I’ve had trouble in the past and some things with my heavy period have led me to go in this direction.”

Kailyn Doesn’t See Anything Ethically Wrong With Gender Selection

In Kailyn’s opinion, if gender selection is an option–and a person is already going the scientific route by having their eggs frozen-it makes sense to take advantage of it.

“I don’t care what people would have to say about it. To me, I don’t think there’s anything ethically wrong with it. I don’t think there’s anything morally wrong with it,” she said. “I think that the people who are feeling like it’s not what God chose, I’m sure there are a ton of things in their lives that God wouldn’t have chosen for them but they sin differently than you.”

Kailyn said women who want to pick their child’s gender shouldn’t consider others’ opinions on the matter. “This is something that is up to you and only you and your doctor,” she said. “If they come back to me in five, ten years when I want to have another child and they tell me, ‘Oh you have two healthy girl embryos and two healthy boys,’ which do you think I’m going to pick? I’m gonna pick the girl ones.”

“We live in a generation where it’s scientifically possible to go through a process to have a baby that you didn’t ‘naturally conceive’ so if you have that ability to choose the gender, I just don’t see why you wouldn’t,” she added.

If people have a problem with a woman’s decision, Kailyn advised not relaying the information. “I’m not saying it in a bitchy way,” she said. “It’s like, if you want to have negative opinions about every single thing I’m doing, I’m not telling you anything anymore… Do whatever makes you happy.”

Fans Blasted Kailyn for Wanting to Freeze Her Eggs

Some Teen Mom fans were not supportive when they heard the mother-of-four wanted to freeze her eggs. A thread on the Teen Mom subreddit garnered scores of comments, where fans mostly criticized Kailyn for wanting to have another baby.

“That poor future child,” one person wrote.

“She’s doing this purely for her ego, she loves to complain about having three (now four) boys and lives like cHaOs is cute,” another Redditor claimed. “It’s disgusting.”

A third surmised Kailyn was going to film her doctor appointment for the show, writing, “Well there’s her storyline set for next season.”

