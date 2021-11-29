Fans Say Kailyn Lowry Shaded ‘Baby Mama’ Vee Rivera

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry made a TikTok where she said there might be three men between her four sons, but she’s never going to be someone’s second “baby mama.”

“I mayyyyy have 2 baby daddies and an ex-husband, but I will never be the second baby mama,” Lowry, 29, captioned a TikTok on November 26, 2021. The video showed the mother-of-four drinking a bottle of water and grinning while she listened to Nicki Minaj‘s “High School.” The post amassed more than 2.5 million views and nearly 3,000 comments.

Not all the responses were positive.

Some viewers said Lowry wasn’t in a position to criticize other women. “You have 4 kids from 3 different dudes, I’d throw no shade if I were you, homie LOL,” one fan wrote on TikTok.

The MTV personality maintained her post was all in good fun. “It’s called a jokey joke,” she said. “I appreciate everyone in here laughing & joking because some of these people need a chill pill.”

When one fan slammed Lowry and said, “All these baby daddies and can’t get none of em to stay,” Lowry claimed she didn’t want any of her exes anymore.

“If they were worth keeping I would still have them,” the Deleware resident maintained.

Fans Said Lowry Was Shading Her Own Friend

Some fans on Reddit interpreted Lowry’s TikTok as a diss toward “Baby Mamas” podcast co-host Vee Rivera.

“So she saying that if somebody, like V, has a child with Jo after she had a child with Joe, V is the second baby mama so V is somehow less than her?” one person wrote on Reddit. “I’d love to hear V’s take on that on the next podcast together.”

“She’s always felt this way,” another person added.

“Remember when kail hated Vee because Jo had the nerve to move on and choose Vee over her? This is the exact same thing. 10 years later and she’s still a petty bitter b****,” a third noted.

Some social media users argued Rivera didn’t count as a “baby mama” under “Kail logic” because she’s married.

Lowry shares her 12-year-old son, Isaac, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, who is now married to Vee. Jo and Vee went on to have a daughter, 5-year-old Vivi.

Under the same logic, Lowry could have been insulting Lauren Comeau, the woman who became entangled with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin and the woman who is currently expecting a child with Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Lowry and Marroquin share their 7-year-old son Lincoln together. He also went on to have a child with Comeau, 3-year-old son Eli. Lowry and Lopez have two sons together — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — though the identity of his future child’s mother has not been revealed.

Lowry Responded to the Backlash

Lowry wrote back to people in the comments section under the original video that her TikTok was just a “joke,” but she created a separate video to address the criticism.

It showed her putting on lipgloss, looking directly into the camera and saying, “I’m mother f****** star.”

“When people throw temper tantrums thinking my tiktoks are directed toward them,” she wrote. “Unless I say your name, my s*** isn’t about you. Keep scrolling.”

