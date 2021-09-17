Kailyn Lowry Confirms New Baby Is on the Way

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed her sons would be getting another sibling.

Congratulations to Chris and his new family,” she wrote via Instagram stories on September 16. “So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

Earlier, she said that her biggest achievement was that people didn’t know what was going on in her private life by sharing a quote from the Instagram Third Eye Thirst, which boasts 1.5 million followers.

“My biggest flex is that nobody ever knows what’s really going on in my life. Where I am, who I’m with, what my next move is, unless I make it known,” the message reads. “Therefore anything anyone says is just an assumption.” Lowry added: “Happy to be here.”

Lopez, 27, seemed to respond to his ex’s Instagram post. “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine,” he tweeted, according to The Sun.

Lowry and Lopez have two sons together: 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed. She also has two more older sons. Eleven-year-old Isaac is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 7-year-old Lincoln is from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Fans Said Lowry Was ‘Bitter’ About the Pregnancy

Fans on Reddit didn’t buy that Lowry was genuinely happy for her ex. A thread about her announcement garnered more than 500 upvotes and amassed 700 responses.

Some viewers accused the Deleware native of being jealous. “She can post this acting like it makes him look dumb (which it does, three kids now man?) but it also just makes her look incredibly bitter about it,” they said. “It’s okay to admit to yourself you f***** up by asking for the second baby girl but why share it with the world?”

Others wondered if Lowry would get pregnant again to “spite” her ex. “How long now before she announces her own pregnancy out of revenge/spite?” they asked.

Another fan assumed Lowry would have a problem with the mother of Lopez’s third child. “Oh man if it’s a girl, kail is going to be the nastiest she’s ever been to one of her baby daddy’s paramours,” they said. “I wonder if she will crash the wedding and gender reveal party if there is one, or just rage tweet all day long.”

Lowry Previously Claimed Lopez Got Another Woman Pregnant

It’s not the first time Lowry has talked about her ex’s happenings with another woman.

In a September 2020 episode of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry revealed rumors were swirling about Lopez having a third child with another woman. At the time, she was pregnant with their second son, Creed.

“I got a call from him saying, if I hear a rumor that he got someone else pregnant, it’s not true,” Lowry told her producer at the time, per Too Fab. “My f***** up way of thinking was, okay, he’s doing damage control and maybe he potentially has somebody else pregnant and he doesn’t know, so he’s telling me it’s not true until he actually confirms.”

“I guess I just listen to him, as far as what he tells me, that’s all I can go by,” she continued. “Innocent until proven guilty type deal.”

