PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry Posts New Pic of Boyfriend Elijah Scott

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry shared a new photo of her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

He’s the first partner she’s gone public with since being ex-girlfriend Dominique Potter, whom she briefly dated in 2017 after her split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Since then, Lowry has kept her relationships with people like ex-boyfriends Chris Lopez and Malik Montgomery under the radar, fearing that the public would ruin their intimacy.

“All good over here 🥰,” Lowry captioned the post. “What do y’all think he said to me to make me laugh? 😂”

The photo shows Lowry covering her mouth while in the middle of a giggle. Scott’s back is to the camera, so only a little portion of his face can be seen.

“Ohhhh s*** the soft launch 🚀,” wrote “Baby Mamas No Drama” co-host Vee Rivera.

“Yoooooo! I know that dude 😂😂…. Get your happiness baby!!! 💪🏼,” said Lowry’s friend, who’s known as Keith Splash.

“It’s great over here,” her “Coffee Convos” co-host Lindsie Chrisley penned.

Lowry is the mother of four boys. She shares 12-year-old Isaac with her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and her middle son, 8-year-old Lincoln, with her ex-husband.

Lowry’s youngest sons — 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed — are from her relationship with Lopez.

Lowry Planned Out the Instagram Post

During a “Coffee Convos” podcast episode with Chrisley, Lowry said she knew this was the photo she wanted to use when going public with Scott. It was taken by her 4-year-old son, Lux, during a candid moment. It’s one of the things that she loves the most about the picture.

Lowry said she wanted to slowly introduce Scott to people, especially social media users.

“It might be impulsive, but … I know what picture it’s gonna be,” Lowry told Chrisley. “I made, like, a little reel, like an Instagram Reel, but it just very much looks homemade. Lux took a picture of us – I’m gonna send it to you, and this is the one I’m gonna post.”

She added: “I just have to edit out his company on his sweatshirt. I just feel like it was a very organic picture.”

Lowry never posted a photo with Montgomery, whom she dated on and off for two years. Fans only found out about him after he went on her Barely Famous podcast.

Once rumors about Lowry dating Scott started to leak, Montgomery began to post on social media, threatened to write a tell-all about Lowry and attended DeJesus’ “I Won” party to celebrate her court victory against Lowry.

Social Media Users Slammed Scott’s Pants

Fans on Reddit were more concerned about the location of Scott’s pants.

“Can someone explain why it’s still trendy for men to walk around with their pants below their ass cheeks? Or is this me starting to turn into a crotchety old woman at 29,” said one of the most popular comments, which garnered more than 100 upvotes.

Another top comment was from someone who claimed Lowry’s enemy, Briana DeJesus, would try to hookup with Scott. She briefly dated Marroquin and befriended Lopez. “‘iimma f*** him’ -Bri,” the person wrote.

Others accused Lowry of being phony. “This is the weirdest relationship announcement type of pic lol the body language. Her fake laugh. Just cringe,” they said.