Kailyn Lowry’s Private Romance With Secret Boyfriend Revealed

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed the name of her boyfriend in her deposition for her lawsuit against Briana DeJesus.

Lowry, 30, revealed she wanted to keep her relationship with boyfriend Malik Montgomery a secret from MTV because she didn’t want it to be on “Teen Mom 2.”

“I refused to film about a person I was dating. His name is Malik Montgomery,” Lowry told DeJesus’ lawyer, Marc Randazza, in her deposition on February 17. “I have had several relationships on the show fail and, also, just trolls becoming involved in my relationship had led me to not want to have any type of public relationship.”

Lowry & Montgomery Might Not Be Together Anymore

Lowry released a March 25 episode on her podcast, “Barely Famous,” where she interviewed Montgomery. They talked about their relationship in the past tense.

In an Instagram video uncovered by The Sun, Montgomery signaled their relationship was over.

“I’m single now. I was in a relationship with somebody for an extended period of time. There were a lot of ups and downs. It was a f****** rollercoaster,” he said, according to The Sun. “Going into this year I feel like I’ve been working on myself so much to be the best version of myself.”

Lowry Was Still in Love With Chris Lopez When She Dated Montgomery

The “Teen Mom 2” star — who has four children — wasn’t over her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, when she started her relationship with Montgomery. The former couple opened up about their time together on a March 25 episode of Lowry’s third and newest podcast, “Barely Famous.”

Before Lowry’s deposition — where she says Montgomery’s name on the record — the “Teen Mom OG” star said she wanted to keep her partner’s name a secret.

“So we’re not saying his name on this podcast because I’ve just seen so many relationships fall apart because they’re in the media, “Lowry said. “I’m a little traumatized.”

Montgomery said he was always romantically interested in Lowry, but Lowry didn’t have feelings in the beginning. They were friends from July 2019 until February 2020 before they blurred the lines.

At the time Lowry and Montgomery first met, she only had three children. Lowry shares 12-year-old son Isaac with high school boyfriend Jo Rivera; 8-year-old son Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 20 months, with Lopez.

“I was infatuated with you,” Montgomery said about when he first met Lowry. “Absolutely. I loved your face from the moment.”

Though Montgomery never dated someone with kids before, Montgomery said it didn’t bother him because Lowry had her life together and was able to take care of her children. He didn’t see the children as “baggage.”

But Montgomery also failed to see how strong of a hold Lopez had on Lowry.

“The worst part of dating you was … the rollercoaster of you still dealing with Chris,” he said. “I didn’t pay attention to the red flags earlier in the relationship because I didn’t care about them … I trusted you.”

“I ignored the fact that you still weren’t over Chris. You were still stuck in that toxic cycle. And it was very very difficult for you to trust a new relationship,” Montgomery continued. “You didn’t know how to go about it. You didn’t really know how to feel about someone appreciating someone the way I do.”