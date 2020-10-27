Kailyn Lowry Slammed by Teen Mom Fans Ahead of New Episode

Some viewers were upset after seeing a conversation that went down between Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and her two sons, 10-year-old Isaac and 6-year-old Lincoln. The trio began to discuss Kailyn’s love life after the boys questioned why they didn’t have a stepfather.

A majority of Reddit users said the scene was “sad” for them to watch. “These poor boys,” the title of the thread read. “Kail and her glorified constant chaos is going to be so damaging in their later years.”

“SHE is toxic and she needs to admit that before any positive change can happen. She’s choosing to cry ‘boohoo poor me I let bad people in my life and they were toxic and bad to me’ she is the common denominator in ALL her shitty relationships with men, with friends, with everyone,” mariposa___ wrote. “Her one shining moment of clarity and self-awareness was the part where she said she isn’t being a good mom… this is true, because she isn’t.”

Some feared Kailyn’s boys might not know what a healthy relationship looks like because of her failed ones. “There is simply no excuse to have this many men in and out of your kids’ life. How will these boys ever know how to have a healthy relationship?” MissPurpleblaze said. “Also, these kids know way too much about her personal life.”

skinnymargaritasip agreed Kailyn was harming her children, writing: “I wish she would be SINGLE single for an extended period of time. No dates, no sex, no sexts, no fighting with Chris, no SM stalking, just her actually being alone without chasing a man and getting some serious counseling for AT LEAST a year. She’s only hurting the kids and herself with this back and forth toxic stuff.”

Isaac Tries To Explain Kailyn’s Failed Relationships To Lincoln

A sneak peek clip of the October 27 episode of Teen Mom 2 started with Kailyn saying she was “bummed” she didn’t get a house closer to where Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin live. She then says she received some news about ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez that’s “hard” to deal with.

Lincoln randomly asks why they don’t have a stepfather, and Isaac tries to answer by saying, “Well…” After initially remaining silent, Kailyn says, “I don’t have an answer for you to be perfectly honest.”

Then Isaac steps in to help explain the situation to his little brother. “Because when I was born, you liked my dad, right? Then they didn’t like each other anymore. So then they broke up and she met your dad and then they got divorced after you were born. And then that’s how he [Javi Marroquin] became my stepdad. But then they got divorced so he wasn’t my stepdad anymore, right? But then she found Chris and didn’t marry him.”

That’s when Lincoln jumps in and says, “Not yet because the wedding didn’t start yet.” Isaac corrects his little brother and says that their mother and Chris are no longer together. “I thought you said you loved Chris,” Lincoln tells his mom.

“They’re just taking time away from each other for a while,” Issac tires to explain.

Kailyn Says She Lost Herself

In a confessional with MTV cameras, Kailyn reveals that she knows Isaac is starting to notice some of the intricacies of her personal life.

“I definitely think that Isaac has picked up on some of the things that are going on in my personal life because he’s asked me about them,” she says.

Kailyn admits that her emotional health has been suffering. “There’s a lot of things going on that I’m dealing with privately and trying to work through in counseling. I don’t feel happy, don’t feel good, don’t feel like I’m being a good mom,” she says.

She then seemingly alludes to her on-again, off-again relationship with Chris, who is the father of 3-year-old Lux and newborn Romello Creed. “I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags,” she says. “And I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

