Fans Slam Kailyn Lowry & Briana DeJesus After Deleted Scene

“Teen Mom” fans went after Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus after MTV posted a deleted scene from the new spinoff, “Family Reunion.”

DeJesus, 27, and Lowry, 29, have a long-standing feud, which dates back to DeJesus dating Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin for a few months, from October 2017 to January 2018. Lowry and Marroquin — who share 8-year-old son Lincoln — divorced in July 2017 after five years of marriage.

In the deleted scene from “Family Reunion,” DeJesus claimed she didn’t have an issue with Lowry, who declined to participate in the spinoff.

“She don’t get along with me. I don’t have no issues with her, let’s make that very clear,” DeJesus said in a confessional cut from the premiere episode.

“I think it all stemmed from me being the fifth girl added to ‘Teen Mom [2]’,” she continued. “Then I started talking to her ex-husband and I think that just was like the icing on the cake and then she hated me ever since.”

While talking to the group, DeJesus said the problems with Lowry could have been “resolved” but their feelings got in the way. “I don’t think it was Javi that started everything,” the mother-of-two explained. I think she felt some type of way that there was a fifth girl being added to the show, cause [that had] never been done before, so I felt like she was a little intimidated about it.”

Fans Blasted Both DeJesus & Lowry

DeJesus might have claimed that she didn’t have a problem with her co-star, but fans on Reddit were not convinced. In fact, they blasted both Lowry and DeJesus, even labeling them as “racist” and “trash.”

“Picking between Bri and Kail is like voting in the 2020 election,” one person said. “Racist trash or trash that has said a racist thing here and there.”

“They’re both racists. They’re both immature. They’re both catty. One supports her abuser family, the other is an abuser herself,” a second viewer noted. “Can’t stand either one of them.”

Some fans called DeJesus out, reminding the “Teen Mom 2” star that she sent her a treadmill for Christmas.

“The Treadmill you sent determined that was a lie…Funny how barely anyone holds Brittany or Roxanne accountable for them being violent and abusive,” they said, referencing DeJesus’ mother, Roxanne, and sister, Brittany. “They may not be involved with pfas but they’re still violent. Everyone is trash lol.”

Lowry Wants to Be Paid

Considering Lowry was absent from “Family Reunion,” but DeJesus talked about her anyway, the mother-of-four said she wanted to be compensated.

She made her official request under the video shared by the official “Teen Mom” Instagram account, which wrote: “In a deleted scene (shhh) from last night’s premiere, Bri addresses her complicated relationship with Kail. However, not everyone is down to listen. 😕”

“Absolutely not. This is bulls*** 😂😂,” Lowry wrote on January 12, 2022. “But y’all can run me my check for talking about me at all & filming it.”

Lowry was asked to participate in the spinoff several times.”I had to work at home [and] the offer wasn’t worth it financially,” she wrote on Instagram in December 2021, per Distractify. “It just didn’t make sense for myself / my family.”

