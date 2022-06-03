‘Teen Mom’ Fans Push to Have Briana DeJesus Fired

Briana DeJesus has upset a number of “Teen Mom” fans after commenting on Kailyn Lowry’s mental health. Now, “Teen Mom” viewers want her fired.

In a since-deleted tweet, according to The Sun, DeJesus wrote on Twitter: “Taking anti-depressants once u realized u can’t always use the court room/color of ur skin to shut people up. High light of my life = having a loving family which un don’t have so I’ll always be winning.”

While the post has been deleted, Reddit users weighed in on the post. One person commended DeJesus, and wrote, “D*** briana is roasting kail’s a** and I f***ing love it.”

Another expressed being fed up with the feud: “Idk about anyone else but I’m sick and tired of the constant fighting between these two. It’s been the same damn argument for the past 3 or 4 years now. I’m bored with it. One of them (or both of them) needs to be the bigger person and just not engage with the drama.”

Others pointed out that DeJesus’ took a dig at Lowry’s family situation. “Ew @ Bri for trying to clown on kail for not having a loving family. You’re lucky bri. Lots of people don’t have that. It’s actually very sad and hard to deal with.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Please Fire Briana!!!’

The “Teen Mom” fan account, @teenmomfanz, uploaded a post on June 2 with the caption, “#TeenMom2 fans are now calling on @mtv to fire Briana after she poked fun at #KailLowry’s depression!”

One person wrote, “time to fire Briana,” tagging MTV, while another weighed in, “do your job and fire her making fun of a person mental illness is no joke what if her family issues were a trigger for Kail.”

A third wrote, “@mtv @teenmom you guys okay with this disgusting behavior?? I thought this franchise was promoting positivity not bullying. That’s all I’ve seen the past season. Disgusting.”

On June 1, DeJesus faced backlash from fans, once again, after posting a snapshot from her phone calendar to her Instagram Story.

Below the Wednesday, June 1 date, she wrote, “Payday (100k),” and then, at 5 pm: “California (awards).”

DeJesus was referring to the money she received as a result of her court victory against Lowry– in July 2021, Lowry sued DeJesus for defamation. The ruling in favor of DeJesus was made in April.

After news of her court win surfaced, DeJesus even held a party to celebrate the victory. Party-goers included “Teen Mom 2” stars like DeJesus’ ex Luis Hernandez; DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, and co-stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin. Lowry’s ex, Malik Montgomery also appeared to be there.

Lowry Gets Candid About Her Struggles With Mental Health

Lowry has been open about her battle with depression. In an Instagram Story from December 2021, Lowry explained during a Q&A that she had officially been diagnosed with depression, according to The Sun. Kailyn included a selfie of her recording a podcast and wrote: “Got diagnosed w depression and needed a pick me up. Appreciate you!”

In a more recent Instagram Q&A, she informed fans, “Over the last few months depression has presented itself with sleeping, not feeling motivated, don’t want to get ready/do things. & I wanted them to understand it a little more. Even though they didn’t really seem to notice; I did/do.”

She continued, “This is a battle I truly wish on NO ONE. Even on my ok days life is so heavy for me lately,” she continued. “I am hoping it gets better over the summer.”