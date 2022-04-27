Kailyn Lowry Says How Much She Spent Suing Briana DeJesus

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry revealed what it cost her to lose a lawsuit during a conversation with “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall on his podcast, “The Viall Files.”

Lowry, 30, sued co-star Briana DeJesus, 27, for defamation in June 2021 after DeJesus talked about Lowry’s September 2020 arrest online. A judge dismissed the case on April 18, 2022, saying Lowry didn’t prove that DeJesus acted with “actual malice.”

The two have a feud going back to 2017, which started after DeJesus started to date Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Things reignited with DeJesus started to flirt with Chris Lopez, the father of Lowry’s two youngest children.

So how much did it cost Lowry to lose the case? According to the “Teen Mom 2” personality, she spent $200,000.

“I actually just got out of a defamation lawsuit,” Lowry told Viall on the podcast, as first noted by The Sun. “Yeah, I lost. Well, it was dismissed. I didn’t lose.”

Ast first Lowry said it was a “waste” of money, but then she said she didn’t have any regrets.

“And it was a waste of $200,000, but, um, you live and you learn,” she explained to Viall. “I actually don’t regret it because I stood up for myself. I felt like I was taking, just like, a lot and I stood up for myself.”

“So, ultimately, like, if nothing else that’s what I got out of it,” she continued. “It was dismissed because – I personally think it was because I had to sue her in the state of Florida, um, and they just look at things very differently. But, I think, the judge didn’t feel like I proved malice… like she purposefully spread rumors and lies, you know?”

Fans on Reddit were stunned when they found out how much it cost for Lowry to sue DeJesus

“wow. that money could have been invested in her children’s education….” one person wrote.

“She trips me out..all that money out her pocket just to be nosey & petty,” another said.

Some social media users talked about other things they could do with $200,000 — other than sue their longtime enemy.

“The things I could do with 200k. Pay my parents mortgage off first, my debt, start some kind of investments for my kids. Dang,” they noted.

Lowry Could Have to Shell Out More Money

After the case was dismissed, DeJesus threatened to sue Lowry to cover her own legal fees, which cost more than $120,000.

“Kail went after me (legally) and now I’m going after her (legally),” DeJesus wrote on Instagram, including a link to a story with Celebuzz.

Her lawyer, Marc Randazza, sent a letter to Lowry’s attorney, according to Celebuzz.

“Pursuant to Florida’s anti-SLAPP statute, the court is required to award Ms. [Briana] Soto her attorney’s fees and costs. I am writing to see if we can come to an agreement on payment of fees before we proceed to filing our motion,” the letter said, per Celebuzz.

At the time this article was written, Randazza didn’t file the motion, according to Osceola County courts records.

Lowry Said the Ruling Was ‘Unfortunate’

Lowry was not pleased when she learned she didn’t win her lawsuit against DeJesus.

“While today’s ruling is unfortunate, I have to respect the judge’s decision. With that being said, I stand by my truth and the information spread about me was and still is not true,” Lowry wrote on Instagram.

The mother-of-four hinted that she would not appeal the decision.

“I would like to thank my legal team for fighting for me, and I am looking forward to life after this lawsuit so I can refocus my energy solely on my boys and future business endeavors,” she added.