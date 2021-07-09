‘Teen Mom’ Star Slams Kailyn Lowry Amid Defamation Lawsuit

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus is not alone in her fight against co-star and longtime foe Kailyn Lowry. Her sister Brittany and mother Roxanne both took to Twitter to defend the “Teen Mom 2” star after Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against the mother-of-two, court documents obtained by Heavy said.

“Looks like someone is looking for a storyline,” Roxanne DeJesus tweeted on July 8, the same day news about the lawsuit broke.

Brittany DeJesus had a little bit more to add to the conversation. She accused Lowry of being a “Karen” and indirectly accused her of racism.

“I’m finna go smoke my weed and chill tf out before she go ahead and sue my ass for speaking my mind lol,” she tweeted the same day as her mother.

“Y’all can come for me all y’all want this is just my personal opinion and I’m entitled to my freedom of speech but I think Kail Lowry exudes DRY P**** ENERGY,” she continued. “A white woman calling for legal help against a person of color… typical Karen shit. Again… DRY P**** ENERGY!”

Briana DeJesus, 27, did not immediately issue a statement about the lawsuit.

The Lawsuit Accused DeJesus of Making ‘Untrue’ Statements

DeJesus did an interview with Celebuzz last month after Lowry was excluded from a June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2.” She claimed Lowry was cut from the show because she didn’t want to address her ongoing drama with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, and specifically referred to an incident that occurred after Lopez cut their 3-year-old son’s hair without her permission.

“Defendant, a long-time foe of Lowry, asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the father of two of Lowry’s sons, and broke into and entered the home of Mr. Lopez’s mother,” the lawsuit says. “These statements were shared with [Defendants] social media followers, which exceed 1 million persons.”

DeJesus is accused of profiting off making erroneous statements about Lowry. “Defendant’s comments are untrue, and they were made by Defendant for the purpose of causing Lowry harm,” the court filing reads. “By making these false statements, Defendant not only harmed Lowry, but she also lined her own pockets while doing so.”

DeJesus Alleged to Celebuzz Lowry Was In a ‘Physical Altercation’

Though Lowry was arrested in September 2020 — as first reported by The Sun — the charges against her were dropped in February and the incident has been expunged from her record.

Still, DeJesus resurfaced the situation after Lowry was cut from the June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2.” DeJesus was perturbed that Lowry didn’t address the situation on MTV.

“This was back when [her son] Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris,” she told Celebuzz. “It comes off as exceptionally inauthentic and an insult to her other cast members.”

Lowry, 29, and DeJesus have been feuding since DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Their fight has outlasted the relationship, though Lowry’s rep told E! Online she is ready for the drama to end.

“Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana Dejesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed,” the rep told the outlet.

“Kail takes these statements very seriously,” the statement continued. “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. Dejesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in Court.”

