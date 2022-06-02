Briana DeJesus Sinks to a ‘New Low’ in Kailyn Lowry Feud

Fans said Briana DeJesus hit below the belt when insulting Kailyn Lowry. DeJesus received her $100,000 payout from Lowry on June 1 after Lowry lost her defamation lawsuit against DeJesus.

“Enjoy today, it’s the highest point you’ll ever get in your life,” Lowry tweeted on June 1.

Social media users tagged DeJesus in the post, although she couldn’t see it right away because she was blocked by Lowry. After finding out what Lowry had written, DeJesus hit back by mocking Lowry’s mental health struggles and slammed her for having unavailable parents.

“Taking antidepressants once you realized you can’t always use the court room/ color of ur skin to shut people up. High light of my life = having a loving family which u don’t have so I’ll always be winning,” DeJesus wrote in a now-deleted tweet, which was preserved by screenshots on Teen Mom Fanz’s Instagram page.

Lowry has been open about disconnecting from her biological family. Although her mother, Suzi Irwin, appeared in earlier seasons of “Teen Mom 2,” Lowry cut off contact with Irwin, who struggles with substance abuse.

Cameras followed Lowry to Texas in 2009 while she was pregnant with her first son, Isaac, to meet her father Raymond Lowry. He fell short of her expectations — and asked Lowry for some cash during the trip to buy Dunkin’ Donuts for breakfast.

Lowry is also estranged from her sister, Mikaila Searcy.

Fans Sided With Lowry

Lowry doesn’t always receive support from “Teen Mom” fans, but this time around, a majority of social media users slammed DeJesus over her “below the belt” dig. Lowry has been open about her struggle with depression and going to therapy two times a week.

An original poster on Reddit took a screenshot of DeJesus’ post and shared it on the forum. “What?? She’s so weird, I’m sorry!” they wrote as the title.

Hundreds of fans chimed in, with the post garnering more than 300 upvotes and over 400 responses.

“Being the mean girl must feel great to her. Attack someone’s mental health and lack of family support, what a winner,” one person wrote.

“Such a tacky thing to say. Why hit below the belt like that? Briana is not exactly the epitome of good taste and kindness herself.. so for her to say this is disgusting and hypocritical,” another said.

A number of people wrote that DeJesus’ comment was a “new low.”

“I’m not a fan of either of them, but this is a new low even for Briana. How are you going to attack someone about not having family support?” they said. “Don’t even get me started on her picking on Kail for being on antidepressants… ”

Lowry Is in the Throes of Her Mental Illness

Lowry admitted that her battle with depression has led her to struggle with fatigue with motivation.

“Over the last few months depression has presented itself with sleeping, not feeling motivated, don’t want to get ready/do things. & I wanted them to understand it a little more,” Lowry said during an Instagram Q&A. “Even though they didn’t really seem to notice; I did/do.”

“This is a battle I truly wish on NO ONE. Even on my ok days life is so heavy for me lately,” she continued. “I am hoping it gets better over the summer.”