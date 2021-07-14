Kailyn Lowry Suspected of Bashing Briana DeJesus’ Parenting

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry was accused of indirectly shading Briana DeJesus’ parenting. The two have a bitter feud that goes back to when DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin for a few months in 2017, but their squabble has long outlasted the relationship.

Lowry shared parenting tips about how to deal with an upset toddler after the July 13 episode of “Teen Mom 2” where DeJesus’ 3-year-old daughter, Stella, had a tantrum because she didn’t want to see her biological father, Luis Hernandez. He has largely been out of the picture for most of Stella’s life. Instead, Stella has formed more of a bond with Devoin Austin, the father of Stella’s half-sister, 9-year-old Nova.

Lowry wasn’t direct with the shade, though it was picked up by Teen Mom Chatter. The Instagram account shared screenshots of Lowry’s Instagram stories and questioned if the mother-of-star was slamming her co-star’s parenting.

“The parenting tips that #KailLowry shared to her story after last night’s episode: just coincidental or a petty jab at #BrianaDejesus with Stella’s incident?” the page asked.

Some of the things Lowry shared said things like: “Y’all need to start learning how to understand your toddler’s feelings and stop punishing when they don’t know how to communicate.”

Lowry also shared some slides from High Impact Club, a page created by parenting coach Marcela Collier that helps parents “respond to children’s behaviors from understanding.”

“You may feel disrespected, but your child is not trying to disrespect you,” one post that Lowry shared from the page read. “Emotions are not something to stop but to work through.”

A majority of the fans in the comment section of Teen Mom Chatter’s page came to Lowry’s defense, saying she had posted about topics like this in the past. Vee Rivera, Lowry’s co-host on “Baby Mamas No Drama,” also follows the page.

DeJesus Admitted to Experiencing ‘Mom Guilt’

DeJesus, 27, felt guilty after watching the July 13 episode where she reprimanded her daughter for getting upset about not wanting to see her father.

“Skipped out on reality for today and took the girls on a date,” DeJesus wrote in a July 14 post. “Having a little mom guilt after watching last night’s episode.”

“This doesn’t fix much but I love my girls and all I want to do is protect them. There’s no right or wrong answer to parenting but I am trying my hardest,” she continued. “Thank you guys for tuning in and sending Stella and I so many nice comments and sending so much support.”

DeJesus also took to Twitter to share her reaction. “Jesus, after watching that clip. I’ll never again force her to do anything. Nor will I get upset bc she’s upset,” the “Teen Mom 2” star tweeted.

“My poor baby Stella with her tears falling down. Definitely holding her [closer] tonight,” she continued. “That was hard to watch. And to see her so happy with von… I’m crying.”

Lowry Was Accused of Being ‘High and Mighty’

While there were plenty of people on Instagram who came to Lowry’s defense, Redditors weren’t as understanding.

“Dang…Kail getting high and mighty in her stories,” they wrote. “I’m not sure why she wants drama with Jade, but I’m sure it’s coming after that unsolicited parenting advice/passive aggressive shade.”

Though the original poster suspected Lowry was shading co-star Jade Cline, others assumed the posts were directed at DeJesus.

“Imagine being on vacation & spending your time posting passive-aggressive IG stories like a teenager 🙄,” one of the top responses said.

“Like she isn’t damaging her kids with the whole Chris [Lopez] situation,” another added.

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom 2” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on MTV.

