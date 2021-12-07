Fans Blast Kailyn Lowry for Exposing Briana DeJesus’ Sex Life

Fans were not thrilled with Kailyn Lowry when the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast host asserted that her “Teen Mom 2” co-star, Briana DeJesus, hooked up with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Lowry brought up the accusation during a Q&A session on Instagram after a social media user asked about DeJesus’ failed relationship with Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The answer was shared to the “Teen Mom” subreddit, where a discussion about the topic garnered more than 300 responses.

In the question, the fan referred to Marroquin and DeJesus as “Javiana.” When DeJesus and Marroquin were together in October 2017, Lowry had given birth to, Lux, the eldest child she shares with Lopez, in August 2017. She and Lopez also have a second son together, a 1-year-old they named Creed.

“What did Javiana owe you while pregnant with / after having Lopez child?” the fan asked.

Lowry, 29, said she was confused by the fan’s question, but claimed DeJesus and Lopez got together in April 2021.

“I don’t know what you’re trying to say, but she allegedly fucked the third one in April so go ask all of them,” the mother-of-four answered.

DeJesus told In Touch Weekly she did not have sex with Lopez.

Lopez went live on Instagram after Lowry’s claim, saying he needed “help,” an “S.O.S.” and kept saying “this s*** is crazy.”

Lopez just welcomed his third son and revealed his initials, TCL. His partner’s identity has not been revealed.

Fans Said Lowry Was Trying to ‘Slut Shame’ DeJesus

Lowry and DeJesus have a long-standing feud, which started when the Florida native began dating Marroquin after his divorce from Lowry. The “Teen Mom 2” co-stars are currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit, filed by Lowry.

A majority of fans on Reddit sided with DeJesus. They didin’t like that

“She’s trying to slut shame Bri while she’s straight up a domestic abuser and psycho stalker,” one person claimed.

“What did Javi and Bri owe Kail when she was pregnant [with] another man?” a social media user wrote. “She literally just used this to throw Bri under the bus and slut shame.”

Some fans took an opportunity to slam Lowry. After becoming pregnant with Creed, the “Teen Mom 2” star admitted she considered abortion because she and Lopez were not in a good place when she conceived.

“I think the best part is kail kept f****** him until he had another baby 👀,” read one of the most popular comments.

DeJesus also received some backlash from viewers, considering she dated Marroquin and talked to Lopez. “Briana is weird as hell keep going after Kail’s [exes], it’s borderline creepy. They’re both a mess,” they wrote.

Lopez Admitted to Hanging Out With DeJesus in Miami

Lopez involved himself in Lowry and DeJesus’ defamation lawsuit, which started when DeJesus claimed she didn’t appear in a June 8, 2021, episode of “Teen Mom 2” because she wanted to talk about her home build instead of the issues she was having with Lopez.

Lowry accused DeJesus of spreading misinformation that “harmed” her reputation after DeJesus wrote a post for Celebuzz.

“Like Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus told Celebuzz.

“This was back when Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris,” DeJesus continued.

In an affidavit obtained by Heavy, Lopez said he spent some time with DeJesus in Miami and told her private information about his incident with Lowry.

“I met with Briana Soto in Miami on or around April 11, 2021. We spent a few days there together,” Lopez said, according to court documents.

“On the first day we spent together, we spoke about the incident that happened between Kailyn Lowry and myself in September 2020 which resulted in Lowry’s arrest,” he continued, per the affidavit. “I told Briana that Kailyn punched me multiple times during this incident.”

