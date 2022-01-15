Kailyn Lowry vs. Briana DeJesus Treadmill Drama Soars

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus slammed her co-star and longtime foe, Kailyn Lowry, in an Instagram rant.

“Money can’t buy happiness but learning how to love urself will (: get in a better mindset and focus on something else (instead of me) so I decided to gift a treadmill ..I know u are fantastic at RUNNING YOUR MOUTH SO I THOUGHT UR FEET WOULD RUN JUAST AS FAST!” DeJesus wrote.

“I am 150. Lbs and I love every inch of my body,” she continued. “I don’t need to fat shame, anyone, especially knowing I could lose a few lbs myself … lol the gift was to reroute ur focus (: u can send it back if you want and I’ll go ahead and show u how to start loving urself!”

The mother-of-two asked Lowry to remove her name from her public conversations.

“Pls do me a solid and stop talking about me. I haven’t said a damn thing since the lawsuit (waiting for it to be over to speak my truth) and u went ahead and talked about me on different podcasts and lied about me doing something with Chris!” DeJesus said, referring to when Lowry insinuated that DeJesus and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, hooked up during a trip to Miami in April 2021.

DeJesus accused Lowry of being the instigator and then playing the victim.

“Stop being a weird c***. I say u didn’t come to FR [Family Reunion] bc u didn’t want drama but here u are lol,” the Florida resident explained. “Learn to stfu pls stop provoking me and playing the victim roll [sic] and not telling the whole truth.”

“Love always Briana Miriam DeJesus SOTO,” she finished. “Leave me the fuck alone @kaillowry :).”

Why Are Lowry & DeJesus Feuding?

DeJesus and Lowry have been embroiled in a feud, stemming back to 2017, and it only continues to escalate.

Things between the two ladies first soured when DeJesus started to date Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin months after they finalized their divorce. Marroquin and Lowry were married for five years and share their 8-year-old son, Lincoln.

During “Teen Mom Family Reunion,” DeJesus said Lowry felt “some type of way” about her being the first girl to be upgraded to “Teen Mom 2” in 2018. Since then, people like Jade Cline and Ashley Jones have been promoted to the series.

But the drama didn’t stop there.

DeJesus and Lowry are currently involved in a defamation lawsuit — with Lowry as the plaintiff– that began in June 2021. DeJesus talked to Celebuzz about Lowry’s September 2020 arrest, which was first flagged by The Sun. Lowry was accused of “punching” Lopez, though the charges against her were inevitably dropped. DeJesus also claimed Lowry broke into Lopez’s mother’s house, an accusation Lowry denies, per The Sun.

The fight soared once more in December 2021 when DeJesus sent Lowry a treadmill.

The battle between the two MTV stars doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Lowry took to her podcast after the premiere of “Family Reunion,” — which she declined to attend — to accuse DeJesus of lying.

That’s when DeJesus’ latest Instagram rant in January 2022 took place.

Lowry Denied Having an ‘Issue’ With DeJesus Joining ‘TM2’

Back in 2017, before DeJesus started to date Marroquin, Lowry said she was friends with the Florida resident. They both got plastic surgery on the same day with Dr. Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami.

“They [MTV producers] knew that we had previously ‘quote unquote’ hung out when we got surgery and Brittany and Nova came to my 23rd birthday in Orlando a prior year,” Lowry said on the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast.

Lowry claimed MTV producers knew about the kinship and asked Lowry to film with DeJesus and her sister, Brittany, as a way to invite them onto the show.

“So what she is saying is a complete lie. It’s complete b*****. I did not care that she was coming to Teen Mom 2 and intimidated by who? I’m not intimidated by anyone,” Lowry told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley.

Lowry added that she had an issue with Marroquin and DeJesus dating because neither of them were “hoenst” with her about the situation.

“My third issue is…so, let me just say this: People are still confused about the lawsuit between me and Briana. She got on Instagram Live, a public platform where she publicly accused me of felonies I never committed,” Lowry said.

“At what point do I get to defend my name and file a lawsuit when you are literally accusing me of felonies? Like that is the part that everyone is missing,” she continued. “I have never broken into anyone’s house ever. I don’t care who told you that. So, that’s how I felt about that, how she portrays it to be about Javi and I hated her ever since, that is complete bulls***.”

