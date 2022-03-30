TRANSCRIPT: Kailyn Lowry’s Lawyer Asks Briana DeJesus to Define ‘WAP’

The transcript of “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus’ deposition from her lawsuit with Kailyn Lowry was posted online on March 25. There are more than 200 pages of dialogue, where DeJesus — also known as Briana Soto — answered questions from Lowry’s attorney, Nicole Haff, with her own lawyer, Marc Randazza, at her side.

Lowry, 30, is suing DeJesus, 27, for defamation of character.

An interview with Celeb from September 2020 was one of the interviews that was brought into the deposition.

And I'm sure the rumors regarding Chris and I are going to fuel her fire, but you heard it here from the source's mouth. Chris and I are not an item and will never be. I want no part of anything Kail's WAP has touched, for real. Whatever's between her and her baby daddies, including ones that beat her and cheat on her, is between her. I'm over anything involving her.'

“Okay. And what does ‘WAP’ refer to here?” Hoff asked DeJesus.

“Wait. What?” DeJesus asked.

“WAP. ‘I want no part of anything Kail’s WAP has touched, for real,'” Lowry’s lawyer reiterated.

“I’m sorry. That’s a little comical, but WAP — I’m sorry. It’s not supposed to be funny,” DeJesus said during the deposition. “WAP is wet a** p****. I’m sorry. That’s, like, a song from Cardi B. It’s, like, a trend; it’s a thing.”

Why Are Lowry & DeJesus Feuding?

DeJesus’ history with Lowry and Lopez was discussed during the deposition, as well as some of the interviews she’s given and comments she’s made on social media. One particular interview that came up was about DeJesus saying she did not want to date Lopez.

Lowry filed the lawsuit in June 2021 after DeJesus claimed Lowry was arrested for hitting her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and breaking into Lopez’s mother’s house — something Lowry vehemently denies. Though Lowry was charged with “offensive touching” after Lopez accused her of “punching” him in September 2020, the charges against her were dropped in January 2021, The Sun reported.

Lowry took legal action against DeJesus after she talked about her co-star’s legal problems in an interview with Celebuzz in June 2021. At the time, DeJesus had met up with Lopez in Miami in April 2021 and started chatting with him. DeJesus previously dated one of Lowry’s exes — her first husband, Javi Marroquin — in 2017.

DeJesus Said Lowry Was Cheating on Marroquin With Lopez

When DeJesus was asked about the nature of Lowry’s relationship with Lopez, DeJesus said Lowry cheated on her then-husband with Lopez.

“I know they were dating. I know they were sleeping together. I also believe that Kailyn was cheating on Javi, her husband, with Chris,” she said in the deposition. “Because that’s what Javi told me, because I used to date Javi.”

DeJesus said she was “bound” to link up with Lopez because they were on the same show. She talked about meeting him in Miami in April 2021, and then in Philadelphia in October 2021 to record his podcast, “P.T.S.D. Pressure Talks With Single Dads.” They also filmed together for “Teen Mom 2.”

“We spoke about a single mom’s perspective and my struggles and compared and contrast a single dad and a single mom and what we go through as young parents,” DeJesus said in the deposition about the podcast episode.

According to DeJesus, Lowry doesn’t like her because she dated Marroquin and thinks she also hooked up with Lopez. “I just think she just doesn’t like me as a person, because I slept with her ex-husband,” DeJesus said.

“And she believes that you slept with Mr. Lopez currently; is that correct?” Lowry’s lawyer asked.

“She said that on the internet, yes. She told everybody. She posted it on her story, saying allegedly slept with Chris,” DeJesus answered.