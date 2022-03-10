Why Briana DeJesus & Kailyn Lowry Are Feuding

“Teen Mom” fans know that Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been in a longstanding rivalry dating back to 2017 when Briana first joined the show.

The drama began when Briana started dating Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares her son, Lincoln.

Briana and Javi eventually called it quits, but the tension between Kail and Briana continued to escalate.

Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Kail and Briana’s infamous feud.

Kail & Briana’s Feud Explained

2017

According to In Touch Weekly, rumors that Briana and Javi were romantically linked began to circulate online after the two were spotted getting dinner and then hitting a nightclub together.

At the time, Kailyn wasn’t phased by her ex’s new relationship, telling InTouch Weekly, “I don’t really know much about it, but I wish them the best. That’s all I’ll say on that!”

However, Kail’s feelings changed after her co-star, Leah Messer, told her that Javi and Kail were planning on vacationing together with Kail’s son, Lincoln. InTouch Weekly reported that Kail was also upset because Briana had said she and Javi were “just friends.”

2018

Javi and Briana eventually called it quits in January 2018. Briana opened up about the split on an episode “Spilling the Teen Mom Tea” podcast, telling hosts Vince Russo and Noel Harlow LoGrasso that Javi wanted a more serious relationship than she did.

The end of Javi and Briana’s relationship didn’t resolve Kail and Briana’s issues, the two continued to take jabs at each other on podcasts and on social media.

2019

In 2019, Kailyn made headlines after she decided not to participate in the MTV spin-off show “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” Fans suspected that Kail’s issues with Briana may have contributed to her decision to step away, but Kail set the record straight on an episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

“It doesn’t have anything to do with Briana [DeJesus] or the drama, or Jenelle [Evans], or any of that,” she said.

2021

In the summer of 2021, Kailyn sued Briana for defamation after Briana made comments accusing her “Teen Mom” co-star of physically assaulting her ex-boyfriend Christopher Lopez, People Magazine reported.

A spokesperson for Lowry issued a statement to People Magazine in July 2021 that read, “Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously.”

“I will just say that I think this lawsuit was not a good use of the court system,” Briana told Celebuzz exclusively. “I look forward to the judge seeing it for what it is, and ending this as quickly as the judge can.”

Leah Messer Shares Family Photo

“Teen Mom” star Leah Messer recently shared a photo of her and her three daughters on Instagram.

“First Horse Show in the books & they all did well. I’m so proud of my girls! Can’t wait for the next one, love y’all! 😍” she wrote in the caption.

Fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the picture.

“So pretty! My daughter is taller than me too, like how does that happen 🤣,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You’re such a good mom Leah! ❤️🔥 beautiful family!” another fan commented.