Update on Teen Mom’s Case After Allegedly ‘Punching’ Ex

There is a new update in Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s case after she was accused of “punching” her ex. According to The Sun, the charges for “offensive touching” were dropped on January 25. The Department of Justice filed a Notice of Nolle Prosequi on January 25, which means the MTV personality will not be prosecuted.

The star was first arrested in September 2020 after an altercation with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez took place. Kailyn denied the incident turned physical. In a statement to Heavy, her rep denied the allegations and said the star would not comment further.

Kailyn was reportedly upset that Chris cut their 3-year-old son Lux’s hair without her permission. They also share a 6-month-old son, Creed Romello together.

When Kailyn realized Chris cut Lux’s hair, she “returned to the residence and started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut,” court documents said, as per The Sun. “Christopher stated that he did not fight back and that Kailyn then left the residence.”

Kailyn Said She ‘Lost Herself’

“I lost myself.” 💔 @KailLowry’s boys are beginning to pick up on what’s happening in her life, and they have *a lot* of questions for her on tonight’s #TeenMom2. pic.twitter.com/OL0A5rQBln — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 27, 2020

Finding out she was pregnant with Chris’ second child was difficult to deal with. The mother-of-four addressed her most recent pregnancy on Season 10 of Teen Mom 2, saying that she “lost herself.”

“I don’t feel happy. I don’t feel good. I don’t feel like I’m being a good mom,” she said in a confessional. “I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic and I ignored a lot of red flags and I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

Kailyn hadn’t been ready to announce her pregnancy when everyone found out. The news was leaked by Chris’ aunt, who posted a picture of Kailyn’s sonogram online.

At the time, she didn’t plan on including Chris in Creed’s life. “As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything. Going into this one knowing he won’t be there at all is really scary,” she said.

Kailyn Is Open to Having a Fifth Baby

In Kailyn’s February 11 Coffee Convos podcast, she talked to co-host Lindsie Chrisley about the Framing Britney Spears documentary and the Free Britney Movement in general. During the 1-hour podcast, she said she hasn’t ruled out having more children.,

If she had two healthy female embryos, she would choose to have a daughter.

“I don’t care what people have to say about it. To me, I don’t think there’s anything ethically wrong with it. I don’t think there’s anything morally wrong with it. I think that the people who are feeling like it’s not what God chose… I’m sure there are a ton of things in their lives that God wouldn’t have chosen for them.”

“I feel like you should not consider anyone else’s opinion on this,” Kailyn added. “This is up to you and only you and your doctor. I personally don’t see anything wrong with it.”

