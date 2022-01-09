Kailyn Lowry Spills on Cheating Drama with Javi Marroquin

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry is opening up about the rumors that she cheated on her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, while they were still married.

On an Instagram story that is no longer active, per In Touch Weekly, Lowry was asked by a follower if she regrets cheating on Javi and “not working on the marriage.” Lowry replied, “Nobody cheated. Thank yew.” She included a snapshot of her own face, looking particularly over it.

Lowry then posted a video, stating, “You guys act like you know my life better than [I do]… Here’s the thing. If I cheated, so did he. If you go watch Marriage Bootcamp, it shows a little bit of a different side of what was filmed on Teen Mom.”

She captioned the video, “You really don’t let this s*** go.”

Here's what you need to know:

Marroquin Walked in on Lowry Spending Time With Another Man





Meet Kailyn & Javi Marroquin | Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars | WE tv Despite their bickering, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin attempt to rekindle their flame at Marriage Boot Camp.

As highlighted by In Touch Weekly, Lowry and Marroquin wed in 2012 and later gave birth to Lincoln, who is eight today.

As documented on an episode of “Teen Mom 2,” per In Touch Weekly, Marroquin came home to find Lowry at home with another man. He immediately accused her of cheating. Not long after the episode aired, a source close to Lowry told Radar Online, “The guy in the episode has been Kail’s friend for years, Javi acted like he walked in on something romantic between those two, but he didn’t. They’ve been friends for a few years and tried to see their potential romantically. They are still together.”

Lowry later told Radar, “There’s so much that was left out. But throwing him under the bus doesn’t solve anything. I’m going to bite the bullet on this one. The truth will eventually reveal itself.”

Rumors Suggest Marroquin Cheated on Lowry

That isn’t the last time rumors about cheating have circulated the former couple.

In January 2021, Marroquin’s most recent ex, Lauren Comeau, announced that she and Marroquin were calling it quits after three years of dating, per Us Weekly.

Marroquin subsequently told In Touch Weekly, “While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false. My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”

In the since-deleted Instagram live video, Comeau accused Marroquin of cheating on her with Lowry. She said, per Us Weekly, “I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen.”

Comeau reportedly added, “People can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and I’m just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends.”

Comeau later said that the night she found out about the alleged cheating on Marroquin’s part, the two were preparing to put a deposit down on a house.