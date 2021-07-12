Kailyn Lowry Disses ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Chelsea Houska

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry indirectly dissed her former co-star, Chelsea Houska, when she was asked about the style of her new home. Just like Houska, Lowry is building her own house from the ground up. But that’s where the similarities stop. Houska described her style as “glam farmhouse,” but that’s not something Lowry wants to replicate.

When fans asked via Instagram if Lowry wanted to go with a “farmhouse style” she said “absolutely not,” according to screenshots obtained by The Sun.

“I mean no offense to anyone who likes farmhouse but I hate it,” she added. “I definitely want a little bit more edge to it. I want it to be a little bit more different than every other house I’ve had/been in.”

The way Lowry described her style seemed similar to how Houska explained her design during a previous interview with Heavy.

“We thought we were super modern farmhouse but as we were getting into it and picking things out, it’s ending up being more modern,” Houska said. “I don’t really have a name for it. We’ve been calling it badass farmhouse or glam farmhouse. We make our own little style.”

“I feel like at its core it’s edgy. It’s like a mixture of me and Cole,” she continued. “Cole is more rustic farmhouse and I’m edgier and more glam. So it’s a mixture of both of us.”

Houska Created a Popular Instagram Account for Her Home Build

While Lowry might not want to copy Houska’s style, there might be something she can learn from the mother-of-four. She and her husband Cole DeBoer are running Down Home DeBoers, an Instagram account that shares updates about their South Dakota home build. Since its launch, Down Home DeBoers has attracted more than 710,000 followers.

The account mostly shows interior and exterior furnishes and finishes, but sometimes Houska shares photos of their children. One popular post showed a glimpse of Houska’s oldest child, 11-year-old Aubree Lind DeBoer.

“I can feel the preteen ✨attitude✨ in this photo 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” Houska wrote on May 31. “But for real…movie nights are the best. We watched Cruella and it was SO good, I fell asleep about halfway through because of who I am as a person, but still the first half was so good lol.”

Lowry Is Filming the Process

MTV producers apparently weren’t interested in filming Lowry’s home build, so she hired her own production company to document the journey.

“I hired someone on my own to film the process of my construction starting, major install dates, anything that goes on with my new property,” she told co-host Lindsey Chrisley on “Coffee Convos,” according to The Sun.

“I have somebody coming in to film that stuff on my end, just cause I know it’s not going to be filmed in its entirety for MTV. It sucks,” she continued, per the outlet. “They’re not going to focus on my home build, and I think a lot of our listeners and our followers on Instagram are obsessed with that kind of stuff.”

Lowry said she was going to put the content on TikTok, Instagram, and her website.

Lowry was accused of having a mundane storyline on season 10B of “Teen Mom 2,” with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reporting that some high-profile producers were fired by Viacom because of slipping ratings.

