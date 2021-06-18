Kailyn Lowry Responds to Being ‘Cut’ From ‘Teen Mom’

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry lightly addressed being arrested in September 2020 for “offensive touching” after she was accused of “punching” ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez — an allegation Lowry denied to police.

The charges against Lowry were ultimately dropped, but the situation was brought up again in June 2021 after the mother-of-four was “cut” from an episode of “Teen Mom 2.” Co-star Briana DeJesus claimed Lowry was left out of the show because she wasn’t being authentic and failing to address her arrest.

Even though Lowry isn’t at liberty to discuss the legal situation in detail, she didn’t want to completely glaze over it. The arrest was one of the first things Lowry talked about in the June 17 episode of “Coffee Convos.”

Firstly, Lowry doesn’t want to film things that embarrass her anymore. “I’ve already filmed some humiliating things,” Lowry told co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “I’m not going to name them because you guys know if you watch the show.”

“Because I’ve been on TV for so long now, I do pick and choose now what I want to film and what I don’t want to film and if they don’t want to air it that’s fine,” she said about being cut from the June 8 episode of “Teen Mom 2.”

When it comes to the situation with Lopez, Lowry said there’s much more to the situation that people don’t know.

“I will say something though, this thing that I wasn’t in the episode for last week I was told — and it’s written in the order — to not discuss it on social media or in filming,” she said. “So it’s not actually what people are led to believe it was. I’m trying to tread lightly because I don’t want to say too much. I just wanted to touch on that.”

Lowry Has Been Working on Herself in Therapy

Lowry knows that she has some work to do on herself. During her recent “Coffee Convos” episode, she’s been in therapy for at least 18 months.

“I do have to undo 28 years of shitty relationships,” she said. “And doesn’t just go for familial relationships or romantic relationships. It’s also redefining how I build a foundation with someone in a friendship.”

“My friendships are not normal because I’ve had 28 years of rocky foundations,” the star continued. “And I do ignore red flags in almost all my relationships.”

Lowry Has Experienced the ‘Most Growth’ of Her Life

Aside from not being able to speak about her legal situation, Lowry also doesn’t want to put her energy into things that don’t serve her.

While the past two years have been difficult in the midst of a pandemic, Chrisley praised her friend, saying Lowry “grew a ton through quarantine.”

“I also started therapy right before the pandemic. So I feel like that helped a lot. I never stopped going,” Lowry admitted. “The most growth that I ever experienced was during these last two years.”

Lowry said the extra downtime during quarantine made it possible for her to do therapy twice a week sometimes, or to even have double sessions on certain occasions.

The extra time she put into herself has paid off. “Would I still be talking s*** for free online like Kail from two or three years ago?” Lowry said on “Coffee Convos.” “I feel like I’ve been doing a really good job trying not to react to certain things that don’t deserve my energy.”

